When The Babylon Bee nails it they REALLY nail it.

Like this story about Bill Clinton talking about Jeffrey Epstein’s supposed ’cause of death’.

Bill Clinton: Epstein's Cause Of Death Depends On What Your Definition Of 'Suicide' Ishttps://t.co/kKFyHGjL7W — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 13, 2019

From The Babylon Bee:

Speaking to a packed 30-seat arena, Bill Clinton remarked on Jeffrey Epstein’s recent passing, saying that Epstein’s cause of death “really depends on what your definition of ‘suicide’ is.” “Did Epstein commit suicide?” asked an attendee at the event. A wide-eyed Clinton shrugged his shoulders. “I mean, it really depends on what your definition of suicide is, heh.”

Once a Clinton always a Clinton

Snopes is not going to like this. — Jeremy Bell (@thejeremybell) August 13, 2019

"I did not help that man commit suicide, Mr. Epstein, not one time." — Speech≠Violence (@Truthiness4U) August 13, 2019

Bill Clinton: I did not have "suicidal" relations with that man. pic.twitter.com/xPRHM8Xjvz — D.G. Knickerbocker (@DGKnickerbocke1) August 13, 2019

HOO boy.

😆 OMG I cant even with you guys, lol — Pam (@jambalaya) August 13, 2019

Hillary knows where you live… — Brad Sutton (@bwsttn) August 13, 2019

Yikes! *let’s hope not*

