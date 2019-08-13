When The Babylon Bee nails it they REALLY nail it.

Like this story about Bill Clinton talking about Jeffrey Epstein’s supposed ’cause of death’.

From The Babylon Bee:

Speaking to a packed 30-seat arena, Bill Clinton remarked on Jeffrey Epstein’s recent passing, saying that Epstein’s cause of death “really depends on what your definition of ‘suicide’ is.”

“Did Epstein commit suicide?” asked an attendee at the event.

A wide-eyed Clinton shrugged his shoulders. “I mean, it really depends on what your definition of suicide is, heh.”

Once a Clinton always a Clinton

HOO boy.

Yikes!

