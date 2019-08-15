CBS Philly reporter Alexandria Hoff was on the ground covering the Philadelphia shooting when she witnessed something she called a ‘major moment of disappointment’ at the scene.

I mentioned this at 10 and since I was harassed during that live shot, I’ll mention it here too. A major moment of disappointment this evening was watching a crowd of people taunt police officers, laughing and yelling at them in the midst of the gunfire. #PhiladelphiaShooting — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) August 15, 2019

So people were taunting, laughing, and yelling at police officers even as they were getting shot?

Gosh, we’re super shocked by this behavior considering how hard Democrats like Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris have been working to make sure the police are treated with respect and dignity in this country.

Oh, wait.

I should add – 98% of people here on scene were respectful and concerned. That moment was just such a startling thing to see in the middle of something so chaotic. — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) August 15, 2019

When even a local reporter from PHILLY is caught off guard by the behavior you know it was bad.

It's where we're at as a country. Sad. — Rickey Keys (@rickeykeys007) August 15, 2019

Thanks, Obama.

What you were just subjected to is what happens when decades of liberal brainwashing takes hold of an entire community, divesting them of hope for a brighter future by making them feel like perpetual victims. Liberalism breeds lawlessness. Remember the lesson well. — MackMajor (@MrMackMajor) August 15, 2019

That is disgusting — Dr Matt Smith (@MattSmi98425005) August 15, 2019

They will be the same ones cowering in the corner, the first to call 911 and hide behind first responders. — Angela Ingram (@NewsLaw1) August 15, 2019

Bingo.

What is your angle with saying this? The entire situation is disappointing. Also not everyone acted that way. Let's just report the news please and not fan the flames of tensions between the police and folks living there. — Patrick W. Jones (@PatWJonesSr) August 15, 2019

Angle. What?

I have no angle. I am reporting on what I saw here tonight. It’s a terrible situation, with no room for laughter. — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) August 15, 2019

Atta girl.

‘Patrick’ wasn’t the only person coming down on Alexandria for reporting on the people mocking the police during the shooting. Some even tried to somehow make this about Trump and white supremacy (don’t make that face, we didn’t include the tweets) but we suppose it wouldn’t be Twitter if there weren’t a bunch of people shaking their fists and making noise for no good reason.

Beyond belief. Disgraceful. Sickening. — Mike M.🇺🇸 (@MikeM27076225) August 15, 2019

What he said, except the ‘beyond belief’ piece.

Sadly, this is all too believable.

