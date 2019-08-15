Brit Hume stayed at an Embassy Suites hotel in Baltimore.

Yeah, Baltimore.

Guess how that went.

Dear @EmbassySuites, I stayed in your hotel in downtown Baltimore Monday night. There was no hot water in the morning. My car, stored in your valet parking lot overnight, was broken into, the front right window smashed. Parts of the hotel were filthy, and my room was no suite. — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 14, 2019

He tagged them and even said, ‘Dear,’.

He continued.

Your parking lot attendants did what they could to clean up the car, covering the window with black plastic. They promised they’d pay for the damage.I have repeatedly tried to reach your parking company supervisor. No response. — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 14, 2019

The car was not exactly safe to drive, with the right front window blacked out, but I managed to drive myself to Washington where I had to be last night. The parking lot attendant told me to take the car to my dealer. — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 14, 2019

Uncertain when or if any reimbursement might come, I was not going to take it to a dealer. So I have filed an insurance claim and will have it repaired that way. I will leave it to the insurance company to work things out with you. I trust there will be no problem with that. — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 14, 2019

I should mention that because there was no hot water, the hotel comped me on the parking. Under the circumstances, the parking still cost too much. — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 14, 2019

But you got free breakfast. — bapa1 (@HirondelCCR) August 14, 2019

About that …

No I didn’t. I was there because it was around the corner from the hospital where I had a late morning appointment. They stop serving breakfast at 9, so I missed it. There was no information in the room to this effect. In fact, there was no information in the room of any kind. https://t.co/wfcjnsl6o2 — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 14, 2019

Embassy Suites did reach out to Brit on Twitter.

We apologize that this happened and certainly understand your frustration. We are reaching out directly to the hotel to share your experience. Please follow and DM with the details of your experience so we can review. We look forward to your message.-JMM — Embassy Suites by Hilton (@EmbassySuites) August 14, 2019

I think he told us the experience 😂😂 — Timothy J Marshall (@tmarshall32) August 14, 2019

How hard is it to apologize? Here let me show you. “Mr Hume. I sincerely apologize for the the bad stay you had with our Baltimore location. Let me talk to the staff at that property and I will do everything possible to help make this right. We have your # and will be in touch. — Brent and Vika (@BrentVika) August 15, 2019

Ha ha ha this sounds like a Comcast response #BS — Marcy (@lady4donald) August 15, 2019

