Poor Ryan J. Reilly.

He’s a ‘justice reporter’ (whatever the heck that is) for HuffPo and he’s a teensy bit upset with Sharyl Attkisson’s fact-checking of Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris’ lies about Michael Brown being murdered by a white cop.

Hey, at least he tagged her, right?

If you're going to criticize Democrats' lack of precision in their statements about Michael Brown's death, as @SharylAttkisson did here, then you probably shouldn’t completely ignore DOJ’s broader Ferguson investigation and write nonsense like this. pic.twitter.com/oVILVCnpjv — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 12, 2019

Except her entire article is based on the DOJ’s Ferguson investigation.

Sharyl responded:

What I wrote is factually correct. If you wish to dispute the Obama Justice Department's findings as "nonsense," better to troll them. https://t.co/8llfUbZXdj — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) August 12, 2019

Boom.

Take it up with the DOJ, pal.

He prattled on:

Someone really needs to get this guy a mirror.

You can criticize Democrats’ Ferguson statements, as @DavidAFrench did here, and still acknowledge the broader reality of policing in St. Louis County. https://t.co/NJUYVNhkDf pic.twitter.com/1GMVBlvhGV — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 12, 2019

*sigh*

Bureaucrats and government lawyers using cops to collect a regressive tax through the enforcement of overbearing regulations by force seems like the type of thing that conservatives should care about! https://t.co/c2vb6t12Yt — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 12, 2019

And then a link to one of his own articles as some sort of proof.

CLASSIC.

Ryan sounds like a putz. — TheHero 🙏🇺🇸⚾️ (@PhilosopherSto6) August 12, 2019

Seems a good many people on Twitter disagree with Ryan’s assessment of Sharyl’s reporting.

Lack of precision? — Gerry Daly (@GerryDales) August 12, 2019

That’s code for, ‘He didn’t like what she wrote.’

Elizabeth Warren said Michael Brown was murdered. He was not. That is not imprecision, it's perpetuating a lie. — Charro Avitia (@avitia_charro) August 12, 2019

Lack of precision? Show us how Elizabeth Warren's statement on the Michael Brown incident is factual in any way. — Brent Walker (@CBrentWalker) August 12, 2019

Ah, the Huffington Compost. That explains it. 🙄 — Perezident 4 All (@Mr_Perezident_1) August 12, 2019

Seems his reputation precedes him.

I bet she knows what earplugs look like. pic.twitter.com/kr1QHywKb8 — Jason (@ShortKillChain) August 13, 2019

SEE? lol

