For whatever reason, Billy Baldwin thought it was a good idea to go after Adam Baldwin (no relation) to defend Chris ‘Fredo’ Cuomo.

No one ever accused Billy of being the brightest crayon in the box.

Perhaps like millions of other Americans, Billy doesn’t actually watch Chris’ show or read his Twitter feed, but this is hardly the first time we’ve seen the talking head lose his cool. And dude, really, going after Mother? WHAT WAS HE THINKING?

Only 5 1/2 more years, ‘Fredo’ Baldwin… only 5 1/2 more years. 😇https://t.co/xrTsiGDAo0 — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) August 13, 2019

We especially like the little angel emoji, it sells the tweet.

Fredo Baldwin … ROFL.

Um Trump leaves office on January 21st, 2021 and you didn’t address the hypocrisy he pointed out so I guess you’re proud to support all those things. — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) August 13, 2019

Awww, wishful thinking is adorable.

Oh… which Dem candidate exactly do you believe can unseat him? — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) August 13, 2019

That one guy … yeah, that’s it.

@BillyBaldwin "makes racist, bullying, thin skinned, vindictive, unhinged, lying statements beneath the occupation of an 'actor' on a daily basis… crickets" See how that works…. — Milam Keith Smith (@Klickthedick) August 13, 2019

Who is Billy Baldwin? 😂 Is he a has been, or a never was? — AmeriCat🇺🇸First!🇺🇸🇺🇸VSG🇺🇸NotABot (@CarolM39) August 13, 2019

He’s that Baldwin that did that movie that one time.

Or something.

I guess Billy Baldwin does not watch CNN — Kayleen 🇺🇸 (@kayleencaulfiel) August 13, 2019

Billy Baldwin? — Gulliver (@gehrigmantle) August 13, 2019

Ha!

