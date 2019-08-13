If Chris Cuomo claiming the word ‘Fredo’ is a racist slur that is the equivalent of the n-word to Italians sounds familiar to you, that’s probably because this is not the first time the CNN talking head has made such a claim. There was that thing about fake news …

Today I learned that “Fredo" is “like the N-word” for people of Italian descent, according to Chris Cuomo, who also once said that “fake news” is "the equivalent of the N-word for journalists." https://t.co/oNNemzUAwU — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 13, 2019

might be easier for him to compile a list of things that are *not* like the N-word. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 13, 2019

Interesting approach by Chris Cuomo. "Everything people call me that I don't like is the N word" pic.twitter.com/CecvCHcdWJ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 13, 2019

So @ChrisCuomo is Fake News Fredo? — Sen. John Blutarsky (T) (@Mongotrucker) August 13, 2019

Look, words are scary, okay? — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) August 13, 2019

He’s a mess — Phillygirl74 (@Phillygirl741) August 13, 2019

So this is how he acts when he perceives someone used a word inaccuratley? Imagine how the entire country feels listening to him try to speak. — Abe Froman (@Abe_Froman_34) August 13, 2019

Sorry, no. Signed: An Italian. — Charles Hoskinson (@cehoskinson) August 13, 2019

a) There is no "n-word for Italians" b) and even if there were, it would not be Fredo — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) August 13, 2019

So does he get reported via red flag laws now? — FlyoverCountry (@FreedomFlyover) August 13, 2019

Aww Fredo was upset! — Shortyk (@Shortyk97347432) August 13, 2019

And really, that’s what happened. Chris would’ve been better off explaining the real reason he got mad (some guy bustin’ his chops out in public and it sounds like his family was with him) than pretending Fredo is some sort of ethnic slur.

Not only will he get teased for this mercilessly for at least the next 24 hours (wait until Trump tweets it), but he’ll forever be Fredo now.

