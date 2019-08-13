If Chris Cuomo claiming the word ‘Fredo’ is a racist slur that is the equivalent of the n-word to Italians sounds familiar to you, that’s probably because this is not the first time the CNN talking head has made such a claim. There was that thing about fake news …

And really, that’s what happened. Chris would’ve been better off explaining the real reason he got mad (some guy bustin’ his chops out in public and it sounds like his family was with him) than pretending Fredo is some sort of ethnic slur.

Not only will he get teased for this mercilessly for at least the next 24 hours (wait until Trump tweets it), but he’ll forever be Fredo now.

