You know the Russian collusion narrative is slowly but surely (thankfully) dying when Adam Schitt … err … Schiff is tweeting about Trump trying to make it easier to kill bald eagles so he can make money for himself, his donors, and his allies.

Dude has seriously lost whatever marbles he had before 2016.

The bald eagle is the proud symbol of our nation. Should it become extinct, it will be a tragic symbol of our selfishness and greed. The Endangered Species Act helped rescue the eagle from its plight, but now that law is being weakened. For Trump’s donors and allies. For money. https://t.co/RHLsP30uxC — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 13, 2019

C’mon man.

For real?

Heh.

Now tell us how many are chopped up by you liberal kosher wind turbines? — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) August 13, 2019

If you really cared about eagles, you wouldn’t support subsidizing the wind farms that kill them by the thousands. — John Bicknell (@JohnBick1960) August 13, 2019

BUT TRUMP! ELEVENTY!

Maybe the Russians made him do it. — Tweet As A Weapon (@the_hitman8403) August 13, 2019

Yo, that’s totally what happened here.

Totally.

Hey Adam, now your concerned about the bald eagle? What about all your evidence regarding collusion? Still waiting. pic.twitter.com/egTSBcKahH — Uwe R. Schick (@uwetweet) August 13, 2019

More lies, fix the border and save human life. — MLP 51 (@MichaelLPruett) August 13, 2019

The law is being weakened because the law has gotten out of control. — Grumbletonian (@grumbletonians) August 13, 2019

And that’s the actual reasoning behind the changes, like what happened with the EPA. But you know, tweeting about Trump wanting to make bald eagles extinct will get Adam far more attention on Twitter and that’s really what he cares about here.

