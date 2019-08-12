You can tell this poll from Politically Incorrect was totally NOT biased from the get-go, especially since he or she used the #BanAssaultWeaponsNow hashtag.
Guessing their intent was to prove that the majority of Americans want ‘assault weapons’ banned … there’s just one teensy, tiny problem with their poll.
America are you in favor of banning assault weapons?#BanAssaultWeaponsNow
Please Retweet the crap out of this poll.
— Politically Incorrect (@pol1tically) August 7, 2019
Even with their biased little hashtag, 49% voted no to the ban.
That’s GOTTA sting a little.
To be honest, we’re shocked they haven’t deleted it and just in case they do:
Hey, they asked for people to ‘retweet the crap’ out of their poll.
Way to go, "Comrades".😂 pic.twitter.com/R9AchWgrQO
— Kenny Eddie (@TarHeeled67) August 12, 2019
Oh, that’s right, they’ll blame Russians for flipping their poll.
Full transparency, this editor might have played just a little part in getting their poll out to the masses.
Ahem.
Nothing says “scientific poll“ like a hashtag right below the choices tell ppl how to vote. pic.twitter.com/SQ3K46Ut8y
— MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) August 11, 2019
I will buy one in honor of you.
— Grand Admiral Nick (@admiral_nick) August 10, 2019
Define assault weapons.
— Stacey (@ScotsFyre) August 11, 2019
Why would I retweet a poll designed by someone specifically to support a singular agenda?
Seems disingenuous that you don't state upfront that you wholeheartedly support the removal of rights so you can feel safe, when a quick check shows that's the case.
Why not be honest?
— Vic, an all-natural artificial intelligence (@Wolfknight74) August 12, 2019
There’s always a way to keep people honest, especially when it comes to a Twitter poll.
Oh no! pic.twitter.com/kQW8uWhcfS
— MSMAGC (@MSMAGC) August 12, 2019
Chef’s kiss.
Related:
WOW! You KNOW Elizabeth Warren’s Michael Brown lie is really, really bad when even a Slate reporter is calling her OUT
‘Mission accomplished’? Guy Benson blasts Joaquin Castro and shares even MORE threats inspired by Trump donor ‘hit list’
‘This is FALSE’: Sharyl Attkisson dismantles Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren’s Michael Brown claims in fact-filled thread