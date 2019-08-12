Sounds like Joaquin Castro’s ‘hit list’ he shared of Trump donors has inspired even more threats to the innocent people he doxxed for political gain. Man, say what you will about Trump but Democrats are just awful.

Take a look at what Guy Benson shared:

Way to go, Joaquin.

Hey it's all public record. I'm sure those people calling and harassing his business would have found… Whatever whatever pipefitters in San Antonio all by themselves 🙄🙄 — Area51GateGuard (@llcthecableguy) August 12, 2019

The left are tyrannical, abhor freedom that clashes with their agenda, and use any means, no matter how dangerous or despicable, to achieve their end. — Smile, it’s all nonsense (@LassFromSC) August 11, 2019

Joaquin is a liar. There was only one reason to name them and that was to shame them. Were CNN cameras on their lawn too? — PartyofOne🇺🇸 (@ADmomof3) August 11, 2019

…but that was not his intention, Guy. — Jacobs (@captainsolo53) August 11, 2019

Yeah, Guy.

He was just sharing their information so people could add them to their Christmas card lists this year.

Duh.

This is exactly why @JoaquinCastrotx did this, he wanted this to happen. This is a perfect example of the America that the radical left wants… Fall in line with them or they will dox you and send their mob of brainwashed radicals after you. These are dangerous people. — Jordan (@Jord_45) August 11, 2019

I can't wait until he's in charge of deciding if I get to have a gun… — Stewed Hamm sucks (@StewedHamm) August 12, 2019

It's safe to say @JoaquinCastrotx hit list is having its intended consequences. — Christy ÓCatháin – Iowa Girl (@cdokane) August 11, 2019

It was doxxing, it was evil and wrong, and @twitter & @jack should be deeply ashamed of themselves for letting what they *knew for sure* was a direct physical threat to innocent people, their neighbors, employees, &families, go with a sardonic wink & a nod. #zerotolerance4doxxing — Suzanne (@catholicmom2) August 12, 2019

Jack and Twitter being ashamed?

Psh.

Like that’ll happen.

He should be at worse, nationally shamed. Disgusting politician. — Revolution (@RDSUK) August 11, 2019

He IS disgusting. Hey, we’re working on shaming him nationally.

Heh.

Joaquin knew exactly what he was doing & the ethics committee should go after him big time and hold him culpable for each and every threat/ harassment made as a result of his abuse of his position as a congressman! — SLDenney (@sharondenney) August 11, 2019

Seriously, what is wrong with people? This is exactly why Trump won and will likely win re election. — Will DiBugno (@realwilldibugno) August 11, 2019

And there it is. Castro’s own brother just nuked his presidential campaign and helped re-elect Trump.

Way to go, bro!

Related:

‘This is FALSE’: Sharyl Attkisson dismantles Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren’s Michael Brown claims in fact-filled thread

They LIE! Brit Hume slams media for ignoring ‘absolute whopper of a story’ about Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris

The stupid, it BERNS! Bernie Sanders makes a list of rights that Americans are ‘entitled to’ and YEAAAAH no