Another day, another person the president feels the need to call out in social media. Typically this editor ignores these sorts of tweets because if we’re being perfectly honest THESE are the times she wishes Trump would just put down his phone BUT considering who the person is he’s dragging?

It works.

It’s THE MOOCH:

Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on “President Trump.” Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2019

Oof.

Ouch, Moochie.

…..other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2019

Sad, Anthony Scaramucci.

Trying to cash in on his 11 days of fame.

He did fire back at the president:

For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President. Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country. https://t.co/BUvwujc6LW — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 11, 2019

He works and he slaves and what thanks does he get?

Poor Mooch.

Took me awhile to get used to Woke Joe Walsh and Woke George Conway. Not sure I’m ready for Woke Mooch. https://t.co/oflC8KwP9S — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 11, 2019

We’re not ready for it and we don’t really buy it.

Seems a tad bit convenient to us.

Mucci is either planning on running for office or he's running a candidate. I in no way believe this is genuine. https://t.co/aHHMcYydaY — August is #Butlerfest – all month (@RealKiraDavis) August 11, 2019

What she said.

Whatever it takes to get those sweet tv gigs, bro, amirite? — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 11, 2019

Thanks for the “unfollow”. You saved me the time. — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) August 11, 2019

And you're an expert on loyalty? Come on dude, who's the new squeeze in your cover pic? Lets ask the former Mrs Mooch. Trump has a long history of hiring dipshits who he once lauded as "the best". You're on the list right next to @OMAROSA and @MichaelCohen212 . — Dennis Michael Lynch (@realDennisLynch) August 11, 2019

Yikes.

This went well, Mooch.

And c’mon …

How can anyone take this guy seriously? Oh, we get it, if he’s turning on Trump the Left will treat him like he’s their best good friend and MSNBC will fall all over themselves to interview him so he’ll trash the president but seriously.

