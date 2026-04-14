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Erika Kirk Backed Out of UGA Event with JD Vance Due to Serious Threats on Her Life

justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on April 14, 2026
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

Erika Kirk had to cancel an appearance tonight because of serious and credible threats on her life. Candace Owens should be proud. The event was to be at the University of Georgia and she was to be on stage with Vice-President Vance.

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This is so disturbing. Erika lost her husband to murder and her children lost their father, but because of complete creeps, she can't even carry on his legacy.

Everyone knows exactly who is to blame. 

The far right and the far left are basically a horseshoe at this point.

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She is mostly responsible.

She just keeps making money off of the pain of the Kirk family.

People should block her and stop interacting with her posts. 

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These people are absolute monsters. One would think Candace would know better as a Mother herself, but apparently not.

Of course, there are always some of Candace's ghouls in the comments. 

People really need Jesus.

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GEORGIA JD VANCE ERIKA KIRK

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