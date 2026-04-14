Erika Kirk Backed Out of UGA Event with JD Vance Due to Serious Threats on Her Life

Erika Kirk had to cancel an appearance tonight because of serious and credible threats on her life. Candace Owens should be proud. The event was to be at the University of Georgia and she was to be on stage with Vice-President Vance.

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🚨 HOLY CRAP! Erika Kirk had to BACK OUT of her planned event with JD Vance tonight at the University of Georgia due to "SERIOUS THREATS" on her life, per @VP and @AndrewKolvet



"Unfortunately, she has received some very serious threats in her direction...



It's a terrible… pic.twitter.com/4TfrGiICtC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 14, 2026

This is so disturbing. Erika lost her husband to murder and her children lost their father, but because of complete creeps, she can't even carry on his legacy.

This widow has to be afraid of appearing at a public event because of a sustained defamation campaign. Everyone knows who is responsible for it.



Shame on those who have covered for or excused that campaign. https://t.co/wi7mYzHWb5 — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 14, 2026

Everyone knows exactly who is to blame.

What a world we’re living in when Erika Kirk, a widow, has to back out of an event with the Vice President due to threats - just as likely to come from Candace Owens’ brain dead cult as from the same kind of leftist who killed her husband. https://t.co/iQkTpNVAnA — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) April 15, 2026

The far right and the far left are basically a horseshoe at this point.

Do you think Candace Owens is aiding this behavior or helping bring the temperature down? https://t.co/BGY97h2A7O — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) April 14, 2026

She is mostly responsible.

Erika Kirks life is in danger because of the unhinged and insane attacks started by Candace Owens over the last 215 days. She has fueled her cultists with insane conspiracies to go on the attack and every single so called "Conservative" who stayed silent instead of pushing back,… https://t.co/TOOGAnjn8Z — Kate (@kate_p45) April 14, 2026

She just keeps making money off of the pain of the Kirk family.

Shame on Candace Owens and all the hot-take minions painting a wild tabloid story that targets a very real widow and mother in such a way that there are now threats against her life. https://t.co/chSPJEpg87 — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) April 14, 2026

People should block her and stop interacting with her posts.

🚨 EVERY ONE OF THOSE PODCAST CLOWNS PUSHING THEIR TOXIC 🐂💩 NARRATIVE JUST GOT THE WAKE-UP CALL THEY DESERVE.



THEY'RE ABOUT TO FIND OUT,

THE HARD WAY.



After an assassin already put a bullet in Charlie Kirk's neck, his widow Erika just had to bail on a major TPUSA event with… https://t.co/sjKSGnljj5 — Sean (@Cowboy202117) April 14, 2026

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These people are absolute monsters. One would think Candace would know better as a Mother herself, but apparently not.

This is shameful. UGA do better. https://t.co/VnlqxCGl3A — GAgirl1967 is ready for summer! (@SavvyTamz_57) April 14, 2026

More like they knew she'd be booed off stage! https://t.co/BUAvr3S7Rj — Opinionated Times (@Williams47554Jl) April 14, 2026

Erika Kirk had to cancel because of security but the sitting Vice President of the United States was able to make it out?



Yea, no one believes that. https://t.co/eW40k4Q65n — BowTiedRanger (@BowTiedRanger) April 14, 2026

Of course, there are always some of Candace's ghouls in the comments.

This is OUTRAGEOUS 😡😡 I saw today they were planning violence against her and @JDVance @VP. While I'm relieved that @MrsErikaKirk made the wise decision, this level of HATRED is DISGUSTING in America https://t.co/pMmlrZIFrx — WarriorPrincess1776 (@Godsgirl_1972) April 15, 2026

People really need Jesus.

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