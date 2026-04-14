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Australian Journo on Team Humanity Hopes the US and Israel Suffer a Crushing Defeat in Iran

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 14, 2026
Twitter

We had to look up Caitlin Johnstone on Google because her X bio was not at all helpful … it just said that she was 100 percent reader-funded and provided links to send her money. Google mentions that "all works [are] co-authored with my American husband Tim Foley." Google said she's in Australia, and X says that's where she's posting from, too. 

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Johnstone caught our eye because she says she's on Team Human, and that means being against the U.S. empire and against Israel. She hopes the U.S. and Israel suffer a crushing defeat against Iran.

By the way, the name of her reader-funded blog is "Daily Writings About The End Of Illusions."

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As a bonus, let us introduce you to Comrade Casey, who's American and supports Iran. He calls his little YouTube transmissions "north star radio" because "it's a proud symbol of Minnesota" and "the red star is a symbol of communism."

What a dork, right?

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How many podcast invitations is this dweeb going to get now?

***

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

COMMUNISM FOREIGN POLICY IRAN ISLAMIC TERRORISM

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