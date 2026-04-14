Australian Journo on Team Humanity Hopes the US and Israel Suffer a Crushing Defeat in Iran

We had to look up Caitlin Johnstone on Google because her X bio was not at all helpful … it just said that she was 100 percent reader-funded and provided links to send her money. Google mentions that "all works [are] co-authored with my American husband Tim Foley." Google said she's in Australia, and X says that's where she's posting from, too.

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Johnstone caught our eye because she says she's on Team Human, and that means being against the U.S. empire and against Israel. She hopes the U.S. and Israel suffer a crushing defeat against Iran.

I don't mind admitting that I hope the US and Israel suffer a crushing, devastating defeat in Iran. I hope this war collapses the entire US empire. My only loyalty is to humanity, and being on Team Human in today's world means being against the US empire and against Israel. — Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) April 13, 2026

Thoughts and prayers, crazy person. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 14, 2026

So you don’t care about the Persian Iranians murdered and executed by the Iranian regime? — southern girl (@southerngia8id) April 13, 2026

It’s not okay to be a grown adult in April 2026 and still believe this war has anything to do with helping the Iranian people. — Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) April 14, 2026

Iran killed over 40k protesters standing up for freedom and you think you're on the side of humanity? Are you nuts? — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) April 14, 2026

Okay but I’m talking about real things, you’re talking about a made up story. — Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) April 14, 2026

By the way, the name of her reader-funded blog is "Daily Writings About The End Of Illusions."

You truly ought to experience life under an Islamic theocracy firsthand, so you grasp the real weight of your statements.



At what point does criticizing specific policies cross into supporting a catastrophic belief system? — Masih🇮🇷🇺🇲 (@Masihh) April 14, 2026

Lets all stop and listen to the emotional manipulation of a Karen who has suicidal empathy for a culture who is anti woman and anti human. — Zivilyn (@Zivilynn) April 14, 2026

So being on "Team Human" gives you the right to ignore the terrorism endured by Israel throughout its existence and, by wishing ill on the US and Israel, advocate for a regime which would hang or stone you as soon as look at you? — Paranoid (@ParanoiaRules) April 14, 2026

Your "team human" is a failed evolutionary experiment, a fact repeatedly confirmed each and every time I look at the news and posts like yours 😁. — Peter Panagiotous (@PPanagiotous) April 14, 2026

As a bonus, let us introduce you to Comrade Casey, who's American and supports Iran. He calls his little YouTube transmissions "north star radio" because "it's a proud symbol of Minnesota" and "the red star is a symbol of communism."

🇺🇲 I'm an American and I support the Islamic Republic of Iran. pic.twitter.com/vXjZPQmG3I — north star radio ☀️ (@comrade_casey) April 13, 2026

What a dork, right?

All leftist soy boys look the same. pic.twitter.com/hrETaYzQR4 — Chris (@Chris_N_RVA) April 13, 2026

Many Americans are morons. You ain’t special. — Elon Gilad (@elongilad) April 13, 2026

What do you like about Iran? The child marriage? — Jonofarcadia (@jonofarcadia) April 14, 2026

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Why? Is it the sharia? The hanging gays? — The Toon Libertarian (@ToonLibertarian) April 13, 2026

Please move there. I wanna see how long you last. — Tek Roo 🇺🇸 (@Tek_Roo) April 14, 2026

Oh look. Another white Islamic Regime supporter who's never met an actual Iranian. — Robert 🇺🇸 (@redwards131) April 14, 2026

When did you become a eunuch? — AgenticBit (@indminded135) April 14, 2026

Yeah, because you are a communist. We used to toss people like you out of helicopters. — NotSoSlimJim 🎖 (@jim3percent) April 13, 2026

You are not an American, you were only lucky to be born here. — Lola.jbz (@Lola125210) April 14, 2026

How many podcast invitations is this dweeb going to get now?

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.