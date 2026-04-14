AOC: Members of Congress Think They Can Get Away With It Because the President Is a Rapist

Here's some video of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jabbering while riding a bike. We're not sure if she's talking about Eric Swalwell or not, but she seems to believe that because the president is a rapist with 34 felony charges, members of Congress feel like they can get away with anything, too.
AOC on Trump: “A judge said he has in fact raped a woman. The president is a rapist. The president is implicated in the Epstein Files. He is convicted in court of 34 counts of fraud, felony fraud” pic.twitter.com/6lByZQAKcD— Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 14, 2026
That's not, in fact, what he said.— Based and Biased (@based_biased) April 14, 2026
Name of that judge please, @AOC? pic.twitter.com/RKcUoxNH4b— Liberacrat™️ (@ViralVideos) April 14, 2026
All because Democrats tried to keep him from being reelected. And you failed!— Charles Auchinleck (@auchinleckchuck) April 14, 2026
But... it was a jury trial.— melanie haber 🏴☠️ (@melsorbit) April 14, 2026
And a jury found that he did not in fact rape a woman.
Actually the judge said the opposite of that. You can go read it yourself.— John (@John33473896) April 14, 2026
If he is a rapist, why wasn’t he convicted of rape?— Sean (@CrusaderBear333) April 14, 2026
Easiest defamation lawsuit ever— YellowHoodie 2.0 (@ShowThePeople) April 14, 2026
She and Rep. Ted Lieu are in a race to see who can be sued for defamation first for calling Trump a rapist.
Georgie Stephanopolous said the same thing and ended up contributing $16 million to the Trump library. I wonder how AOC will be contributing.— Twirlly (@TwirllyGirlly) April 14, 2026
She should be sued for defamation. He was not found guilty of rape and she knows that. She should be sued and removed from Congress. She’s insane.— Trump Train. All Aboard!! (@ScruffMcGruff11) April 14, 2026
Everyone knows that’s a lie… You get some mentally incompetent person to claim something and then jump on it. Unlike Swalwell, who actually drugged women and did jump on it.— Hard Truth (@HardTruth_now) April 14, 2026
Flase charges. False convictions— /EScapemyfate (@We_are_the_wall) April 14, 2026
A lot of people in the replies are suggesting that she wear that helmet 24/7.
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