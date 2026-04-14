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AOC: Members of Congress Think They Can Get Away With It Because the President Is a Rapist

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 14, 2026
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Here's some video of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jabbering while riding a bike. We're not sure if she's talking about Eric Swalwell or not, but she seems to believe that because the president is a rapist with 34 felony charges, members of Congress feel like they can get away with anything, too.

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She and Rep. Ted Lieu are in a race to see who can be sued for defamation first for calling Trump a rapist.

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A lot of people in the replies are suggesting that she wear that helmet 24/7.

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ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP ERIC SWALWELL LAWSUIT

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