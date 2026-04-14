AOC: Members of Congress Think They Can Get Away With It Because the President Is a Rapist

Here's some video of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jabbering while riding a bike. We're not sure if she's talking about Eric Swalwell or not, but she seems to believe that because the president is a rapist with 34 felony charges, members of Congress feel like they can get away with anything, too.

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AOC on Trump: “A judge said he has in fact raped a woman. The president is a rapist. The president is implicated in the Epstein Files. He is convicted in court of 34 counts of fraud, felony fraud” pic.twitter.com/6lByZQAKcD — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 14, 2026

That's not, in fact, what he said. — Based and Biased (@based_biased) April 14, 2026

All because Democrats tried to keep him from being reelected. And you failed! — Charles Auchinleck (@auchinleckchuck) April 14, 2026

But... it was a jury trial.



And a jury found that he did not in fact rape a woman. — melanie haber 🏴‍☠️ (@melsorbit) April 14, 2026

Actually the judge said the opposite of that. You can go read it yourself. — John (@John33473896) April 14, 2026

If he is a rapist, why wasn’t he convicted of rape? — Sean (@CrusaderBear333) April 14, 2026

Easiest defamation lawsuit ever — YellowHoodie 2.0 (@ShowThePeople) April 14, 2026

She and Rep. Ted Lieu are in a race to see who can be sued for defamation first for calling Trump a rapist.

Georgie Stephanopolous said the same thing and ended up contributing $16 million to the Trump library. I wonder how AOC will be contributing. — Twirlly (@TwirllyGirlly) April 14, 2026

She should be sued for defamation. He was not found guilty of rape and she knows that. She should be sued and removed from Congress. She’s insane. — Trump Train. All Aboard!! (@ScruffMcGruff11) April 14, 2026

Everyone knows that’s a lie… You get some mentally incompetent person to claim something and then jump on it. Unlike Swalwell, who actually drugged women and did jump on it. — Hard Truth (@HardTruth_now) April 14, 2026

Flase charges. False convictions — /EScapemyfate (@We_are_the_wall) April 14, 2026

A lot of people in the replies are suggesting that she wear that helmet 24/7.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like AOC.

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