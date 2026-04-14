'All Black Guys Look Like Obama?' Biden's Awkward Gaffe Goes Viral

It really sounds like Joe Biden is saying all Black men look alike. Hopefully not because that's massively racist, but honestly, that wouldn't be the first time Biden has been racist.
“I always want to turn around to one guy and say, ‘Barack, what are you doing?’”— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 14, 2026
Biden pulls Syracuse University Board of Trustees Chairman Jeffrey Scruggs into the spotlight mid-speech, saying he looks like former President Obama during the unveiling of the 46th president's… pic.twitter.com/ksf5fc0nP7
They are both Black Men who are bald. Otherwise, not really.
Joe Biden repeatedly lied and claimed he graduated law school in the top half of his class.— Pat Adams (@PatAdams96) April 14, 2026
Biden actually graduated ranked 76th in a class of 85 people at the Syracuse University College of Law. pic.twitter.com/QHQPxzK1n8 https://t.co/n6t97ljn9l
He's a racist and a liar.
They all look the same to Joe. https://t.co/aA81t6wcvo— Anthony Bialy ⚔️-Sabres (@AnthonyBialy) April 14, 2026
Syracuse University: Hires Gerry McNamara to bring a bit of Coach Boeheim's legacy back to the Basketball organization.— JD (A Florida Man) (@SomeGuyFromCNY) April 14, 2026
Also Syracuse University: ...
You were so close to not looking like a bunch of idiots anymore and you had to go invite senile Joe. https://t.co/iTvTRK8bwz
This is up there with Bush senior grabbing a woman in his old age. Do not let this man out in public. For his legacy's sake. https://t.co/ShYK8asXaF— Dov Rabinowitz (@dov_rabinowitz) April 14, 2026
He needs to be locked up at his house.
Joe "They All Look Alike" Biden....from the guy who gave us @BarackObama is the first "bright, clean, well-spoken" black guy in politics.... https://t.co/57cDWFIDk3— rs303 (@rs303909) April 14, 2026
Now that he's senile, he's telling us what he really thinks again.
Dead man walking . https://t.co/ABxiWUJnHG— ellen (@slackellen627) April 14, 2026
Ouch. That is embarrassing. He doesn’t look all that much like Barack, & even if he did….— Mark Wilson (@wilsonmarks18) April 14, 2026
Imagine him calling up someone he think looks like Clinton or another white politician. This is exactly the sort of thing the MSM has given Joe a pass on throughout his entire career.… https://t.co/zltZmP6GIF
The Media always give the Democrats a pass.
Cabbage Brain strikes again. https://t.co/5T5v7kXSPw— Roz (@smartroz) April 14, 2026
Biden is such an embarrassment. 😂 https://t.co/KjmB49mlUj— Semperfi Virginia (@fi_virginia2) April 14, 2026
Because to a racist, senile old white man all black guys look alike. If a Republican would have done this blacks and liberals would be in an uproar.— Reconquista (@moraltreason) April 14, 2026
It's (D) different.
Joe Biden probably thinks all Black people look alike and if they didnt vote for Biden, they aint Black— Stock Monkey (@Gamma_Monkey) April 14, 2026
Oh, he definitely thinks that.
Yeesh...— Hall of Heroes (@_Hall_of_Heroes) April 14, 2026
Every time he appears somewhere, I just feel weird and bad inside...
He needs to be retired and rocking in a chair somewhere.
Only Biden could turn a formal unveiling into a moment like that 😅— Aqua Insane 👏 (@himanshu__sriv) April 14, 2026
Politics aside… that’s just pure, unscripted Biden energy.
He ruins everything.
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