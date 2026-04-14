'All Black Guys Look Like Obama?' Biden's Awkward Gaffe Goes Viral

It really sounds like Joe Biden is saying all Black men look alike. Hopefully not because that's massively racist, but honestly, that wouldn't be the first time Biden has been racist.

Advertisement

“I always want to turn around to one guy and say, ‘Barack, what are you doing?’”



Biden pulls Syracuse University Board of Trustees Chairman Jeffrey Scruggs into the spotlight mid-speech, saying he looks like former President Obama during the unveiling of the 46th president's… pic.twitter.com/ksf5fc0nP7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 14, 2026

They are both Black Men who are bald. Otherwise, not really.

Joe Biden repeatedly lied and claimed he graduated law school in the top half of his class.



Biden actually graduated ranked 76th in a class of 85 people at the Syracuse University College of Law. pic.twitter.com/QHQPxzK1n8 https://t.co/n6t97ljn9l — Pat Adams (@PatAdams96) April 14, 2026

He's a racist and a liar.

They all look the same to Joe. https://t.co/aA81t6wcvo — Anthony Bialy ⚔️-Sabres (@AnthonyBialy) April 14, 2026

Syracuse University: Hires Gerry McNamara to bring a bit of Coach Boeheim's legacy back to the Basketball organization.



Also Syracuse University: ...



You were so close to not looking like a bunch of idiots anymore and you had to go invite senile Joe. https://t.co/iTvTRK8bwz — JD (A Florida Man) (@SomeGuyFromCNY) April 14, 2026

This is up there with Bush senior grabbing a woman in his old age. Do not let this man out in public. For his legacy's sake. https://t.co/ShYK8asXaF — Dov Rabinowitz (@dov_rabinowitz) April 14, 2026

He needs to be locked up at his house.

Joe "They All Look Alike" Biden....from the guy who gave us @BarackObama is the first "bright, clean, well-spoken" black guy in politics.... https://t.co/57cDWFIDk3 — rs303 (@rs303909) April 14, 2026

Now that he's senile, he's telling us what he really thinks again.

Ouch. That is embarrassing. He doesn’t look all that much like Barack, & even if he did….

Imagine him calling up someone he think looks like Clinton or another white politician. This is exactly the sort of thing the MSM has given Joe a pass on throughout his entire career.… https://t.co/zltZmP6GIF — Mark Wilson (@wilsonmarks18) April 14, 2026

The Media always give the Democrats a pass.

Biden is such an embarrassment. 😂 https://t.co/KjmB49mlUj — Semperfi Virginia (@fi_virginia2) April 14, 2026

Advertisement

Because to a racist, senile old white man all black guys look alike. If a Republican would have done this blacks and liberals would be in an uproar. — Reconquista (@moraltreason) April 14, 2026

It's (D) different.

Joe Biden probably thinks all Black people look alike and if they didnt vote for Biden, they aint Black — Stock Monkey (@Gamma_Monkey) April 14, 2026

Oh, he definitely thinks that.

Yeesh...

Every time he appears somewhere, I just feel weird and bad inside... — Hall of Heroes (@_Hall_of_Heroes) April 14, 2026

He needs to be retired and rocking in a chair somewhere.

Only Biden could turn a formal unveiling into a moment like that 😅



Politics aside… that’s just pure, unscripted Biden energy. — Aqua Insane 👏 (@himanshu__sriv) April 14, 2026

He ruins everything.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.