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'All Black Guys Look Like Obama?' Biden's Awkward Gaffe Goes Viral

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on April 14, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It really sounds like Joe Biden is saying all Black men look alike. Hopefully not because that's massively racist, but honestly, that wouldn't be the first time Biden has been racist.

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They are both Black Men who are bald. Otherwise, not really.

He's a racist and a liar.

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He needs to be locked up at his house.

Now that he's senile, he's telling us what he really thinks again.

The Media always give the Democrats a pass. 

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It's (D) different.

Oh, he definitely thinks that.

He needs to be retired and rocking in a chair somewhere.

He ruins everything.

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BARACK OBAMA FOX NEWS JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS

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