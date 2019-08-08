As Twitchy reported, Trish Regan wrote some questionable tweets about assault weapons earlier this week, all but coming out in favor of gun control. Dana Loesch attempted to dialogue with Trisha about her thoughts on guns …

Respectfully, can you define what an “assault weapon” is? https://t.co/BiWEM0nDIb — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 7, 2019

Which of course brought out the worst of the very worst of Twitter.

@DLoesch Respectfully, stick your disgusting mouth on the barrel of a semi automatic, pull the trigger and you’ll definitely figure out what an assault weapon is. Or just look it up dumbass https://t.co/9eQHGYAJkZ — Lisa Donovan O'Dwyer (@lodawake) August 8, 2019

We don’t know how Dana puts up with this crap.

So, in other words, you have no real definition. You're definitely a good ambassador for gun control. "Gimme your guns!"

"NO" "Please?"

"No" "Come on, you don't NEED them"

"No" "Fuck you! I hope you die motherfucker! Resist! Death to all gun owners!" — Sandpit (@rev_entertain) August 8, 2019

You hate violence so much, you only wish it on those you disagree with. — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) August 8, 2019

Keep fighting the good fight against gun violence by telling someone to harm themselves with one. You're special. — Red (@DienamiteReady) August 8, 2019

Eat a Snickers, Lisa pic.twitter.com/FYMyIXaugI — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) August 8, 2019

Ad hominem tends to betray frustration with inability to construct a coherent persuasive argument. — DocWashburn❌ (@DocWashburn) August 8, 2019

You are disgusting. — Susan Reif (@susanmreif) August 8, 2019

This went swimmingly for ‘Lisa’.

How are your cats doing…??? — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) August 8, 2019

How is that tweet not a twitter violation? — T. F. Williams (@OckhamsLogic) August 8, 2019

At this point, ‘Lisa’s’ tweet is still up and holy cow, look at that ratio. In our field, we see some impressive ratios but WHOA NELLY that’s a big one. Note, Twitter has done nothing about the tweet that is instructing Dana to put a gun in her mouth … so far.

But you know there’s no bias or anything on Twitter.

Nope.

No exaggeration, this nastiness represents the vast, VAST majority of responses from anti-gun folks in my mentions. https://t.co/wvTpPL70xn — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 8, 2019

If you spend any time reading Dana’s timeline you know she’s right.

But Dana being Dana, she used the troll to make a point about red flag laws:

These are the people who will also have the ability to red flag others for gun confiscation, mostly with absolutely zero protections for abuse. I wonder why people are expressing legitimate concerns about that? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 8, 2019

Gosh, we wonder why as well.

Oh, wait, no we don’t.

