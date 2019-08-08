Every two weeks or so this editor likes to check in with our favorite parody (and yours) @sean_spicier. True story, every time we open up his timeline we almost expect the Left (and some people on the Right) to have figured out his schtick but nope … every time we look there’s a fresh batch of stupid just waiting for us to write about.

Sean is the gift that keeps on giving, but unlike AOC or Eric Swalwell, it’s good gifts.

See for yourself.

Putting my best arm forward, boss! pic.twitter.com/OHAmM3airB — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 8, 2019

And what more can we ask for?

Relocated definitely sounds way better.

FFS.

With a name like that it’s a guarantee pic.twitter.com/I7ZNE7VkYk — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 7, 2019

You know ‘John’ here thought ‘Sean Sphincter’ was a serious zinger … the Left cannot meme and they cannot come up with a decent zinger either.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Perfect.

Can’t imagine where I’d get such a thing pic.twitter.com/xLHHXwtwZN — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 6, 2019

They never look for the little blue checkmark.

Years and years now … and they never look.

So no receipt then? pic.twitter.com/rFbnJRAuKX — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 6, 2019

Nope, no receipt.

No wonder the rest of the world sucks pic.twitter.com/ilDSyNdJDi — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 6, 2019

Right!? It all makes sense now.

See what I mean? pic.twitter.com/BcRZju9x4K — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 5, 2019

We kinda sorta love how Sean tweeted about mental illness and the Left kept proving his tweet right.

Don’t hold back, tell me how you really feel pic.twitter.com/OC8DjOKxQ1 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 5, 2019

Huh?

Oh, man.

Must be more of a Twister guy pic.twitter.com/3AL0tDot9i — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 5, 2019

Left hand on green!

Yet so far.

Not a fan of the articles…got it! pic.twitter.com/IvBERoHQjK — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 5, 2019

Notice she went so far as to tag the correct Twitter account but is still complaining at Spicier.

Twitter, right?

Got some bad news for you pic.twitter.com/lhb4tuwBYF — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 3, 2019

Never gets old.

Not even a little.

