Our mothers knew that abortion would lead society to a dark path of destruction. The amazing Delores Grier speaking at an American Life League News Conference in April of 1989-30 years ago! Since the day of this conference millions more unborn babies have been killed. pic.twitter.com/41aQ7uGT4C — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) August 8, 2019

‘It is demeaning to the black woman because when you wanted us, in other words when we were on the plantation, you snatched the newborn baby into slavery. Today you cut it out of the womb.’

SHE is a strong woman! — My Bulldog’s Keeper 🎩 🇺🇸 (@BergerGammy) August 8, 2019

Wow, such a powerful woman and video. Thank you for sharing it. — Angie Tuatagaloa (@AngieTuatagaloa) August 8, 2019

Such a succinct argument made by this lady. Always remind those who think prolifers are racist by playing them this clip. — ivor smackovsky (@smackovsky) August 8, 2019

This breaks my heart. So much hate has driven the pro-abortion movement. They try to claim the word choice but pro-life equals pro-choice for the mother and the child. For life with each other or life through adoption. That is a choice. Death is not a choice, it is an end. — Stefanie Moraga (@mrsmoraga) August 8, 2019

Oh, wow! This is very powerful. She is so right then and still very right today. — I am ن (@basaynon) August 8, 2019

“We ask for housing, education, nothing, but abortion free.” — Juan B MD (@objuannasa) August 8, 2019

WOW! What a speaker! Gives me chills! — Hit by Heaven (@HitByHeaven) August 8, 2019

