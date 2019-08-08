Tim Ryan is going to lead a caravan of gun-control activists from Ohio to Kentucky to try and intimidate McConnell.

Good luck with that, candidate nobody has ever really heard of and if they do know who he is has no intention of voting for him.

Man, could The Hill have found a crappier picture of McConnell?

From The Hill:

A “caravan” of gun rights activists will march on Friday through Ohio to Kentucky, led by Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) in an effort to push Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to allow Senate votes on House-passed gun control legislation, Ryan announced Thursday.

“It’s been 150+ days since the House passed 2 comprehensive gun reform bills & Mitch McConnell still has done nothing. That’s unacceptable,” tweeted Ryan, a 2020 presidential candidate.

And his big plan is to caravan and then target a senator who has had crazy protesters in front of his house threatening him.

Seems legit, Tim.

Super presidential. *eye roll*

Psst. Tim. This is kinda sorta exploiting gun shooting victims to campaign.

Just thought you should know.

Psh, he’s got a campaign to waste a bunch of time and money on, silly.

Heh.

Like that’ll happen.

But you know, he cares so much!

HA!

We’re sure McConnell is terrified. Yup.

