Tim Ryan is going to lead a caravan of gun-control activists from Ohio to Kentucky to try and intimidate McConnell.

Good luck with that, candidate nobody has ever really heard of and if they do know who he is has no intention of voting for him.

JUST IN: Tim Ryan to lead "caravan" of gun-control activists from Ohio to Kentucky rally directed at McConnell https://t.co/Y08k1UiOEL pic.twitter.com/e4aiOteJn0 — The Hill (@thehill) August 8, 2019

Man, could The Hill have found a crappier picture of McConnell?

From The Hill:

A “caravan” of gun rights activists will march on Friday through Ohio to Kentucky, led by Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) in an effort to push Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to allow Senate votes on House-passed gun control legislation, Ryan announced Thursday. “It’s been 150+ days since the House passed 2 comprehensive gun reform bills & Mitch McConnell still has done nothing. That’s unacceptable,” tweeted Ryan, a 2020 presidential candidate.

And his big plan is to caravan and then target a senator who has had crazy protesters in front of his house threatening him.

Seems legit, Tim.

Super presidential. *eye roll*

It's been 150+ days since the House passed 2 comprehensive gun reform bills & Mitch McConnell still has done nothing. That's unacceptable. Tomorrow, I'll be leading a caravan through OH to our rally in KY to demand action from Sen. McConnell. Join us in one of our stops below: — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) August 8, 2019

Psst. Tim. This is kinda sorta exploiting gun shooting victims to campaign.

Just thought you should know.

Aren't you supposed to be working?? And you have time to go pick on an old guy that's hurt?? Real smooth classy move!!!👹🖤👹 — Eva Salcido (@EvaSalcido) August 8, 2019

Psh, he’s got a campaign to waste a bunch of time and money on, silly.

Why not lead a caravan to Chicago so they can enact even more gun laws? — Rick Duque (@redmooney) August 8, 2019

Heh.

Like that’ll happen.

Please learn the meaning of “shall not be infringed “ then make sure our current laws are enforced! We have huge problems like drugs and debt. Go to work! — Renee Cicero (@ReneeLynnCicero) August 8, 2019

But you know, he cares so much!

HA!

We’re sure McConnell is terrified. Yup.

