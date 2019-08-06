Oh, good … Sally Yates wants us all to think of the children and what we’ll tell them about racism and immigration someday down the road. If only she’d have actually given a damn while her boss was in the White House.

But we all know she only cares when it’s politically convenient.

When our children ask us what we did when innocents were massacred, the president fomented racism, and immigrants were caged and cast as sub-human, what will we tell them? Each of us owns our individual response. And our collective response answers who we are as a country. — Sally Yates (@SallyQYates) August 5, 2019

Obama divided this country racially more than any other president had in DECADES. And he was the first to cage children.

So Tim Young knows EXACTLY what she’ll tell her children when they ask her what she did.

When you worked for Obama, there were mass shootings, divisive politics, AND he even created the cages that kids are locked up in on the border… and you were SILENT. So we already know the answer as to what you would tell them… nothing. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 6, 2019

Nothing.

Nada.

Zip.

Zilch.

She did absolutely NOTHING.

These people have no self awareness. — LEEEROY JENKINS®🌐 (@Blake1x) August 6, 2019

Evergreen.

These Obama admin folks such as Sally have no self awareness or maybe they do and they think we’re stupid. — Jody Taylor (@JodyTaylor10) August 6, 2019

Or they think people are too dumb to remember.

Maybe a little bit of both.

Whatever she'd tell them sure the hell wouldnt be the truth. — lvcjxxx (@cpj2002_chris) August 6, 2019

Shouldn't Sally be fraudulently applying for FISA warrants for some Trump supporter somewhere? — Cincinnati Sage (@CincinnatiSage) August 6, 2019

Oof.

Something like that.

