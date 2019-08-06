Oh, good … Sally Yates wants us all to think of the children and what we’ll tell them about racism and immigration someday down the road. If only she’d have actually given a damn while her boss was in the White House.

But we all know she only cares when it’s politically convenient.

Obama divided this country racially more than any other president had in DECADES. And he was the first to cage children.

So Tim Young knows EXACTLY what she’ll tell her children when they ask her what she did.

Nothing.

Nada.

Zip.

Zilch.

She did absolutely NOTHING.

Evergreen.

Or they think people are too dumb to remember.

Maybe a little bit of both.

Oof.

Something like that.

