Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn’t even pretend not to be a horrendously biased hyena by directly blaming Trump for the tragic shooting in El Paso over the weekend.

From The Hill:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) late Monday said that President Trump’s divisive rhetoric on immigration was “directly responsible” for the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, that left at least 22 people dead.

The freshman New York congresswoman made the comments while speaking at a vigil in Brooklyn for the victims of the shooting in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, according to the New York Daily News, “I’m tired of the questioning if the president is racist. He is,” Ocasio-Cortez told a crowd of about 500 people, the newspaper noted.

Ocasio-Cortez also repeatedly decried white supremacy.“There are so many different issues that are weaving themselves into a braid of violence into our country. One of them is white supremacist terrorism,” she said, adding later that “white supremacy is an international terrorist problem.”

Guy Benson had a thing or two (or five) to say about AOC’s comments:

