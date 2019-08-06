Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn’t even pretend not to be a horrendously biased hyena by directly blaming Trump for the tragic shooting in El Paso over the weekend.

Ocasio-Cortez: Trump's immigration rhetoric is "directly responsible" for El Paso mass shooting https://t.co/6jZPnAP9wx pic.twitter.com/vWiXGFLD42 — The Hill (@thehill) August 6, 2019

From The Hill:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) late Monday said that President Trump’s divisive rhetoric on immigration was “directly responsible” for the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, that left at least 22 people dead. The freshman New York congresswoman made the comments while speaking at a vigil in Brooklyn for the victims of the shooting in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, according to the New York Daily News, “I’m tired of the questioning if the president is racist. He is,” Ocasio-Cortez told a crowd of about 500 people, the newspaper noted. Ocasio-Cortez also repeatedly decried white supremacy.“There are so many different issues that are weaving themselves into a braid of violence into our country. One of them is white supremacist terrorism,” she said, adding later that “white supremacy is an international terrorist problem.”

She’s a nonstop demagogic clown show. By her ludicrous standard, she’s “directly responsible” for Antifa’s recent firebomb assault at an ICE facility. The assailant echoed her exact rhetoric in his manifesto. She might as well turn herself into authorities now. Lock her up? https://t.co/rDPDv7VYmo — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 6, 2019

Ouch.

And AOC calls Guy sexist and or racist in 3 … 2 … 1

So… being against ILLEGAL immigration means you are responsible for mass shootings! Glad I chose real science instead of political science. Political science doesn't make any sense to me. — A Crude Awakening (@allengilmer) August 6, 2019

Are we at Idiocracy levels yet? — Richard “Dickey” Bucket (@Pragmatismprism) August 6, 2019

Yes, yes we are.

what would have been the correct thing for her to say? — (((Self-Loathing Jew))) (@AnAndyPaul) August 6, 2019

How about nothin’?

Then Warren and AOC's rhetoric is directly responsible for the Dayton shooting. Be consistent. — Adeptus Archer (@ArcherMint) August 6, 2019

Good point.

But nobody has ever accused the media of being consistent.

