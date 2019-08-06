Notice how carefully CNN reports on the Dayton shooter here.

Granted, we should just be ‘happy’ they decided to finally cover the story at all but the way in which they did it seems sorta … soft.

‘Twitter account that appears to belong’?

A Twitter account that appears to belong to the Dayton mass shooter retweeted extreme left-wing and anti-police posts, as well as tweets supporting Antifa protesters. https://t.co/axFXvK0svP — CNN (@CNN) August 6, 2019

From CNN:

A Twitter account that appears to belong to Dayton mass shooter Connor Betts retweeted extreme left-wing and anti-police posts, as well as tweets supporting Antifa, or anti-fascist, protesters. The most recent tweet on the @iamthespookster account was on August 3, the day of the shooting, when he retweeted a post saying, “Millenials have a message for the Joe Biden generation: hurry up and die.”

That sounds a little political to us but we digress.

The user’s Twitter bio reads: “he/him / anime fan / metalhead / leftist / I’m going to hell and I’m not coming back.” One tweet used the hashtag #HailSatan. Still, contrary to the explicit anti-immigrant purpose of the El Paso shooting, police do not know what motivated Betts to open fire early Sunday morning in a popular nightlife district in downtown Dayton.

Notice how quickly they made sure they deflected to the El Paso shooter.

This IS CNN.

Heyyyyy. Better late then never. Nice work @cnn. — Huge Yakman (@TDDK4400) August 6, 2019

Will the get the left to denounce violent groups like AntiFa, as well as hateful and divisive rhetoric by Democrats? Of course not — Scottergate 😀 (@Scottergate) August 6, 2019

This must have really hurt for you guys to Tweet. I bet Stelter and Lemon are cry-cuddling in a corner. — E.B. Garrett (@EBGarrett1975) August 6, 2019

Uh oh. Now the left is faced with ownership. — Kon…with coffee (@TheyLockedMe) August 6, 2019

Several people were not pleased about ‘taking ownership’ of this. Like, at all.

These shooters know the dummy media will scour their social media & no one thinks his plan to mislead. Trolls join groups or follow ppl they hate to troll. It's easy to mislead especially when you take your marching orders from Trump. Besides the alt-left does NOT exist. — Ash1a A (@Ashia86) August 6, 2019

HOO boy.

And then went out & shot a load of black people? I'm not buying it. — Wendy Wood (@WWoodUK) August 6, 2019

Doesn't escape the fact that's he's White. — Phatz Nc (@Fmessia0) August 6, 2019

Huh?

And trump spurred him into actualizing it with his racist comments. Well done Amerikkka! — Chekie (@Chekie7) August 6, 2019

We … got nothin’.

This is an extremely irresponsible tweet. The authorities have said they don’t know what his motive was and the investigation hasn’t turned up anything because of his previous behaviour. CNN’s both sides of this issue to somehow neutralize the Presidents racism is appalling. — Kelly🇨🇦 (@momma72of2) August 6, 2019

Because you know, Trump has CNN in his pocket.

OMG.

The damage is already done, but you knew that. — mason (@aintwesomething) August 6, 2019

Don’t worry, Lefties, they’re still CNN.

Don't get too excited. I put their 5:30 AM news on, and when they got to the Dayton shooter, they completely ignored this. They did blame Trump for El Paso again, though. — MSM Is Biased (@animal_lover365) August 6, 2019

Of course, they did.

Related:

OMG she can’t even! While protesters threaten McConnell’s life AOC screeches at him on Twitter over a cardboard cutout

COWARDS! NYT caves to screeching, frothy-mouthed Leftists (like AOC) and changes ‘Trump Urges Unity’ headline

Sit DOWN! Conservative woman takes Bill Clinton pushing to reinstate his assault weapons ban APART in perfect thread