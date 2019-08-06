Notice how carefully CNN reports on the Dayton shooter here.

Granted, we should just be ‘happy’ they decided to finally cover the story at all but the way in which they did it seems sorta … soft.

‘Twitter account that appears to belong’?

From CNN:

A Twitter account that appears to belong to Dayton mass shooter Connor Betts retweeted extreme left-wing and anti-police posts, as well as tweets supporting Antifa, or anti-fascist, protesters.

The most recent tweet on the @iamthespookster account was on August 3, the day of the shooting, when he retweeted a post saying, “Millenials have a message for the Joe Biden generation: hurry up and die.”

That sounds a little political to us but we digress.

The user’s Twitter bio reads: “he/him / anime fan / metalhead / leftist / I’m going to hell and I’m not coming back.” One tweet used the hashtag #HailSatan.

Still, contrary to the explicit anti-immigrant purpose of the El Paso shooting, police do not know what motivated Betts to open fire early Sunday morning in a popular nightlife district in downtown Dayton.

Notice how quickly they made sure they deflected to the El Paso shooter.

This IS CNN.

Several people were not pleased about ‘taking ownership’ of this. Like, at all.

HOO boy.

Huh?

We … got nothin’.

Because you know, Trump has CNN in his pocket.

OMG.

Don’t worry, Lefties, they’re still CNN.

Of course, they did.

