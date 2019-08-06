Harry Reid seems concerned about the 2020 election.

Gosh, wonder why that could be.

Harry Reid on Trump’s 2020 chances: “I’m pretty damn worried"https://t.co/BNI7YGonBz — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 6, 2019

From The Daily Beast:

Harry Reid has spent decades building a reputation as a stone cold pragmatist and a master political tactician. Which is why he barely hesitated when asked about the possibility that Donald Trump—a man he fears and despises—could win re-election in 2020. “I’m pretty damn worried,” the former Senate majority leader said in an interview with The Daily Beast last week, a day before deadly shootings in El Paso and Dayton. “Anybody that thinks he’s going to be beaten easily is wrong. As sad as it is. As hard as it is for me to say this: don’t count that man out.”

Awww, the truth hurts.

We know, Harry.

We should be worried. Trump broke the rules in 2016. He'll smash the system to pieces to ensure his reelection in 2020. — Anne Kiefer (@anmalaki) August 6, 2019

Which rule did he break again?

Everyone who was alive in 2016 is worried — Jason 🎸📱📚😎 (@advancedgenius) August 6, 2019

Not exactly worried.

If he wins then what? — Dan MoonDoggy (@DanMoonDoggy) August 6, 2019

Then the Left will do exactly what they’ve done for the last four years.

Screeching, crying, and getting nothing else done.

Ask a stupid question, win stupid prizes.

