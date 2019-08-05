This PragerU video on the popular Lefty talking point accusing Trump of calling neo-Nazis ‘very fine people’ has perhaps never been more important than it is now.

Even Brit Hume shared it … which says a lot.

Trending

‘Moe’ here couldn’t have been closer to the truth.

Look at the freakout from people on Brit’s tweet who clearly didn’t bother to watch the video.

Yeah, PragerU is a right-wing talking point factory. *eye roll*

And notice how they conveniently left out the part where Trump said neo-Nazis should be condemned TOTALLY.

Convenient.

And it’s not. If only the Left would watch the damn video.

HOO boy.

You know that face you make when your neighbor’s Amazon packages keep getting delivered to your house because their builder put their mailbox on the wrong side of the freakin’ driveway? Yup, just made that face.

Yes, it’s Fox News’ fault that the Left keeps misquoting the president.

Totally.

And ultimately that’s what’s really happening here.

Guess you could say the Left has their talking points and facts be damned, they’re sticking to them.

Related:

HOLY CRAP! Kamala Harris’ plan on HOW she’ll confiscate guns serves as a TERRIFYING reminder of who she really is

Bless his silly little heart: Resister trying to instigate a coup against Trump learns the HARD WAY why that’s really stupid

‘You know WHO you are’: Andy Ngo’s OH shooter thread illustrates how DANGEROUS Leftist rhetoric is and DAMN

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #Charlottesvillebrit humeNazisPragreUquoteTrump