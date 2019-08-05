This PragerU video on the popular Lefty talking point accusing Trump of calling neo-Nazis ‘very fine people’ has perhaps never been more important than it is now.

Did President Trump call neo-Nazis “very fine people” following the Charlottesville riots of August 2017? The media reported that he did. But what if their reporting is wrong—and what if they knew it? CNN political analyst @CortesSteve investigates.https://t.co/t6rIEyheFH — PragerU (@prageru) August 5, 2019

Even Brit Hume shared it … which says a lot.

If you believe Trump actually said this, you should watch this video. https://t.co/rdfyuFNsaP — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 5, 2019

You act as if the left has critical thinking skills. — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) August 5, 2019

‘Moe’ here couldn’t have been closer to the truth.

Look at the freakout from people on Brit’s tweet who clearly didn’t bother to watch the video.

Yeah, PragerU is a right-wing talking point factory. *eye roll*

And notice how they conveniently left out the part where Trump said neo-Nazis should be condemned TOTALLY.

Convenient.

this isn't something about which parsing of words should be necessary. — Frank Neuville (@FrankNeuville) August 5, 2019

And it’s not. If only the Left would watch the damn video.

Saw it live. Didn't use the term neo-Nazi but he said it. Let's not play the semantics game. You're better than that. — Cheryl Pellegrino (@CherylP13) August 5, 2019

HOO boy.

What were the both sides that were marching and had very fine people in them? I know one…those who were marching against the Nazis. What was the other side??? — Bob (@bobpi31415) August 5, 2019

You know that face you make when your neighbor’s Amazon packages keep getting delivered to your house because their builder put their mailbox on the wrong side of the freakin’ driveway? Yup, just made that face.

If Fox would call out every guest & Fox contributor from publicly calling the POTUS disparaging names, it would go far to show “respect for the office”. Whatever happened to that policy? Your network could make a difference by insisting on respect for all, in your own backyard. — Debbie Flanigan (@DebFlanigan) August 5, 2019

Yes, it’s Fox News’ fault that the Left keeps misquoting the president.

Totally.

They WANT to believe Trump said it. They HAVE to believe it. — tree hugging sister (@treehuggingsis) August 5, 2019

And ultimately that’s what’s really happening here.

Guess you could say the Left has their talking points and facts be damned, they’re sticking to them.

Related:

HOLY CRAP! Kamala Harris’ plan on HOW she’ll confiscate guns serves as a TERRIFYING reminder of who she really is

Bless his silly little heart: Resister trying to instigate a coup against Trump learns the HARD WAY why that’s really stupid

‘You know WHO you are’: Andy Ngo’s OH shooter thread illustrates how DANGEROUS Leftist rhetoric is and DAMN