So we’re hearing plenty on the El Paso gunman being a white supremacist and talk of domestic terrorism, but since we found out that the Dayton, OH gunman was an avid Warren supporter gosh, it’s almost like that shooting didn’t happen at all.

And if you push anyone on the Left about why they’re leaving the OH shooting out they go on some ridiculous rant about Republicans enabling white supremacists or some other nonsense because they don’t want to admit how badly they botched these situations.

Again.

Andy Ngo wrote a pretty damning thread on Lefty talking points, Antifa, and other violence on the Left in regard to the Dayton gunman:

TX shooter allegedly left behind a manifesto. OH shooter did not as far as we know but his social media profile shows long history of sharing support for antifa accounts, causes & individuals. He recently called Tacoma ICE firebomber a "martyr" & RT mockery of me getting beaten. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2019

Mocked Andy getting assaulted.

Figures.

OH shooter apparently had an intense hatred of ICE/general law enforcement consistent with #antifa. He shared a link that purported to have the names & locations of ICE agents. He also RT those who adopted AOC's "concentration camp" line, similar to how the ICE firebomber did. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2019

Huh. Whoda thunk it?

I'm choosing to not name the Ohio shooter or link to his account but some news sites are covering his alleged support for antifa & other militant far-left causes. His post history (w/photos) is extensive & you can find them yourself. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2019

The Dayton shooter also claimed he was a Satanist …

A sick irony in all this is while many leftists libelously blamed me yesterday for the Texas mass killing, the Ohio killer's profile shows he retweeted in support of those same individuals just recently. You know who you are. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2019

No wonder our friends on the Left don’t want to talk about Dayton.

