So wait, the media and the Left (same thing) have assured and reassured us for hours and hours that both shootings were committed by Trump-supporting neo-Nazis and made sure to blame the president for their actions.

But in the case of Connor Betts, the suspected gunman in Dayton, that doesn’t really seem to be the case.

In his Twitter profile, Connor Betts, the 24-year-old suspected gunman in the Dayton mass shooting, wrote, "he/him / anime fan / metalhead / leftist / i'm going to hell and i'm not coming back." https://t.co/mSIxB1NZLE pic.twitter.com/gdokY6ShsY — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) August 4, 2019

From heavy.com:

On social media, the suspect’s biography started to emerge. On his Twitter page, reviewed by Heavy, he described himself as “he/him / anime fan / metalhead / leftist / i’m going to hell and i’m not coming back.” He wrote on Twitter that he would happily vote for Democrat Elizabeth Warren, praised Satan, was upset about the 2016 presidential election results, and added, “I want socialism, and i’ll not wait for the idiots to finally come round to understanding.” You can read a roundup of his tweets – which also dealt with Parkland, Florida and 9/11 – here and later in this article.

Don’t see a whole lot of Trump supporters saying they’ll vote for Warren or proclaiming their pronouns.

And the Dayton story disappears in 3 … 2 … 1

people with pronouns in their bio are officially a terrorist threat — pettanko (@flatastheplains) August 4, 2019

That seems to be the game the Left wants to play right now so why not.

Dont blame trump. Don't blame the sjws. Dont blame metal music. Dont blame video games. Dont blame the nra. Blame

The

POS

Shooter — ☠ 𝕱𝖑𝖔𝖔𝖗 🎩🦇🖤 (@Floorcina) August 4, 2019

And there’s the reality of the situation. It doesn’t matter how they voted, what video games they played, what pronouns the used, or even what soda they drank … the only thing to blame at the end of the day are the shooters themselves.

Maybe this Dayton twist will convince the Left of that.

Yeah, and maybe monkeys will fly outta our butts.

