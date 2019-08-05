Last year, after the media created the Covington Catholic High School hoax, journalist (?) Reza Aslan was advocating to punch a high schooler in the face.

And now the same guy wants to eradicate all Trump supporters.

Maybe eating human brains made him more aggressive … and a whole lot dumber. Seriously, if he was trying to prove why Americans should be armed he just did it with these two tweets.

So then when @KellyannePolls said we need to “eradicate” this evil she meant shoot it in the face? She was threatening the El Paso shooter? We are all so fucking fed up with you racist GOPers and your bad faith bullshit. https://t.co/kXFcoGVzF2 — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) August 4, 2019

Tough guy talk tough.

Skeeeeery.

But this wasn’t even the worst of it.

After today there is no longer any room for nuance. The President is a white nationalist terror leader. His supporters – ALL OF THEM – are by definition white nationalist terror supporters. The MAGA hat is a KKK hood. And this evil, racist scourge must be eradicated from society. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) August 4, 2019

Ok, so if Trump supporters really are that bad and that dangerous did Reza think it was smart to threaten to ‘eradicate’ them? And c’mon, imagine if someone on the Right had tweeted about eradicating Obama supporters.

It would be all over the news.

But since it’s just Trump supporters being threatened … nada.

So damn bad.

"Why do you need a gun, anyway?" Well, this guy just suggested to the whole world that I should be eradicated from society. https://t.co/uAPU9rAfG6 — Gordon Shuckrow III (@GordonShuckrow3) August 5, 2019

Right? ‘Give up your guns, ERADICATE THE TRUMP SUPPORTERS.’

Same people.

Here is @RezaAslan calling for the murder of @KellyannePolls. These are the people that tell us our rhetoric is violent. People like me, Kellyanne, @DLoesch @ChrisLoesch, @CamEdwards, @thecjpearson (the list goes on) are threatened DAILY. pic.twitter.com/nUBpsApDUb — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 4, 2019

And of course, Twitter does nothing.

Just like they continue to do nothing about the hate and threats Dana Loesch receives.

Tell us again, Jack, how your platform isn’t biased. Enlighten us.

"Journalist," ladies and gentlemen. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) August 5, 2019

@TwitterSafety this sounds like a threat — LiterallyStanPhetasy⚒🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@KristinBoymom) August 5, 2019

Yup.

But they don’t care.

Wait til Reza finds out what the Dayton shooter was up to. — God’s Reality Check (@reality_du_jour) August 5, 2019

Hey @Jack what’s up with these blue check extremists? Seriously what’s your policy on inciting mass murder? — Richard Paul (@MrRichardPaul) August 5, 2019

Good question.

Dude is threatening to kill 65 million people. — Dead Zed (@pulgalization) August 5, 2019

But you know, orange man bad.

