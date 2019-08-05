Once a copy, always a cop.
And Kamala Harris was a ‘cop’.
Sen.@KamalaHarris willing to send cops to people's homes to confiscate banned firearms. https://t.co/H1Q9Nle1gs
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 5, 2019
From the Washington Examiner:
California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris gave details about her gun control proposals in the wake of the deadly El Paso, Texas shooting after she addressed union members at the AFSCME forum at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Saturday.
When asked by the Washington Examiner if her plan would include legal gun owner databases or gun confiscation via law enforcement visits to residents who own banned firearms, she replied, “I’m actually prepared to take executive action to put in place rules that improve this situation.”
She continued, “I also have as part of my background and experience working on this issue, when I was attorney general [of California], and we put resources into allowing law enforcement to actually knock on the doors of people who were on two lists — a list where they had been found by a court to be a danger to themselves and others.
So a sitting president plans on sending cops into your home to confiscate guns she decides by Executive Order you shouldn’t have anymore.
Holy crap.
She's going full swalwell. Never go full swalwell. pic.twitter.com/6hIwxXPoQX
— Sandpit (@rev_entertain) August 5, 2019
Wait until she threatens to nuke us all.
Alternate headline: “Kamala Harris willing to ignore the 4th Amendment in order to violate the 2nd.”
— Jags Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) August 5, 2019
Anything to be in charge.
This is terrifying😳
— jennydee (@jenndee19) August 5, 2019
It really, really, really is.
No officer in his/her right mind would follow through on this. They have families too, and realize that 99.99786549% of gun owners are law abiding citizens… until gov't suddenly makes them felons.
— Whatevs (@danobrien1972) August 5, 2019
And that's why we have second amendment
— JimeV (@Jelwoodv) August 5, 2019
Ding ding ding.
Are these candidates high or just have no IQ?
— Allen (@raiderbrown1988) August 5, 2019
Why not both?
Sen @kamala willing to do anything possible to get elected.
— Because I Said So (@AJ_FranklinGirl) August 5, 2019
Good luck with all that. 👌🏻
— RabbitHoleRedux (@everSoTweetly4u) August 5, 2019
For all the lefties who scream that Trump is fascist, THIS is real fascism.
— Michael (@RollCall79) August 5, 2019
Bingo.
