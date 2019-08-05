You know, for having spent the last several years calling Trump a traitor it’s sorta hilarious seeing the Left talk about actually committing treason. Oh, we know they don’t really have the cojones to do anything like this but man oh man, they sure like to talk tough.

Heck, Reza Aslan was talking about ‘eradicating’ Trump supporters yesterday.

Now, normally we do not highlight a rando (like Marcus here) BUT his tweet and the reactions to it are so Twitchy-worthy we have no choice.

How many million Americans would it take to go to Washington DC and remove Trump from office? Shut down everything until he resigns or is forced out some other way? Asking for a nation. #WhiteNationalistTerrorism

#TrumpsTerrorists #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism — Attorney Marcus L. Schantz (@SchantzLaw2019) August 4, 2019

‘Asking for a nation’.

How dramatic.

And so very NOT helpful.

You do realize Barack Obama had riots and mass shootings, yet you never called to push him to be removed from office. In fact he incited the violence and the division that we’re living today. pic.twitter.com/Hyw58NTexc — 𝑺𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒐𝒔 (@Serafinos) August 4, 2019

More than you and your 621 followers. — Red Eye Robot Philistine (@Red_Eye_Robot) August 5, 2019

I wish I had known this was heroic, acceptable behavior in 2008-2016. — Christie (@RepRepublic) August 4, 2019

If the Right had tweeted such things they’d have called us traitors and accused us of treason.

But you know … ORANGE MAN BAD.

Are you putting yourself out there, Skippy? I mean if you are, jump. Don't incite people and then run away from consequences. Be on the front lines. — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) August 5, 2019

We’re going to guess ‘Skippy’ doesn’t want to be anywhere near that front line.

Thoughtful take. — GrampyRick (@Grampy_Rick) August 5, 2019

you first counselor — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) August 4, 2019

How many people would it take to go to DC and demonstrate against liberal lunacy and protect the pillars of our republic? #askingPatriots — TexasDamnit (@TexasDamnit) August 5, 2019

Been there, done that. See the 2016 election.

You don’t think the 95% Democrat DC hasn’t thought of that yet? What do you think the #MuellerReport was dude. — Pretty Lives Matter (@prettylieb) August 5, 2019

Yeah, dude.

So…. you’re soliciting the unlawful overthrowing of an elected US President? — 🐂💨 (@AboutAverage) August 5, 2019

Not good.

So by the same logic, did you ask the same with mass shootings when @BarackObama was in office? — Ashley Hill 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️ (@ashcraft510) August 4, 2019

We’re going to guess that’s a big fat no.

