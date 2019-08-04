Oh, good, Bette Midler chimed in on the El Paso shooting … said no one, ever.
We suppose we should all just be glad she’s not making inappropriate and racist jokes about black Americans attending a Trump rally this time.
Just saw the news. I can’t be funny today. I am so sorry for #ElPaso and sorry for my nation which lacks the backbone to rid itself of this cancer once and for all.
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 4, 2019
She can’t be funny today.
Well, that would actually mean something if she was funny on any other day BUT since she’s a humorless, angry, harpy 24/7 we don’t see anything out of the ordinary here.
And neither did anyone else on Twitter.
Spoiler: you're never funny.
— Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) August 4, 2019
Can’t remember the last time she actually made someone laugh.
On purpose.
530 killed by guns in Chicago in 2018. They have the gun laws you want.
— Horst von Horstmann (@Kaboom1776) August 4, 2019
But ORANGE MAN BAD.
You can be funny?
— Every Justice Dem is a Public School Failure 🇺🇸 (@BruinOregon81) August 4, 2019
Heh.
And the 73 people shot in Chicago or just because who was shot doesn’t properly fit your narrative.
— The Camo(papa) Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) August 4, 2019
You’re never funny, but often vile and deranged.
— Max Peters (@TikiMaximus) August 4, 2019
You and your thinking are the real Cancer! PS who says you are ever Funny? SMH!
— THE POSITIVE PAISAN (@PositivePaisan) August 4, 2019
All of a sudden, unleashing hate filled, vile, divisive tweets doesn’t seem like a good idea, huh? https://t.co/Cm3SpIb9OM
— The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) August 4, 2019
And we all know dividing America is hilarious.
And yet she still mustered up enough venom to cast aspersions upon law abiding owners of firearms
— G (@TCC_Grouchy) August 4, 2019
Duh.
We CAN’T kick you out…
— Jim in Minneapolis (@jimlundell) August 4, 2019
Unfortunate, ain’t it?
