Oh, good, Bette Midler chimed in on the El Paso shooting … said no one, ever.

We suppose we should all just be glad she’s not making inappropriate and racist jokes about black Americans attending a Trump rally this time.

Just saw the news. I can’t be funny today. I am so sorry for #ElPaso and sorry for my nation which lacks the backbone to rid itself of this cancer once and for all. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 4, 2019

She can’t be funny today.

Well, that would actually mean something if she was funny on any other day BUT since she’s a humorless, angry, harpy 24/7 we don’t see anything out of the ordinary here.

And neither did anyone else on Twitter.

Spoiler: you're never funny. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) August 4, 2019

Can’t remember the last time she actually made someone laugh.

On purpose.

530 killed by guns in Chicago in 2018. They have the gun laws you want. — Horst von Horstmann (@Kaboom1776) August 4, 2019

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

You can be funny? — Every Justice Dem is a Public School Failure 🇺🇸 (@BruinOregon81) August 4, 2019

Heh.

And the 73 people shot in Chicago or just because who was shot doesn’t properly fit your narrative. — The Camo(papa) Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) August 4, 2019

You’re never funny, but often vile and deranged. — Max Peters (@TikiMaximus) August 4, 2019

You and your thinking are the real Cancer! PS who says you are ever Funny? SMH! — THE POSITIVE PAISAN (@PositivePaisan) August 4, 2019

All of a sudden, unleashing hate filled, vile, divisive tweets doesn’t seem like a good idea, huh? https://t.co/Cm3SpIb9OM — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) August 4, 2019

And we all know dividing America is hilarious.

And yet she still mustered up enough venom to cast aspersions upon law abiding owners of firearms — G (@TCC_Grouchy) August 4, 2019

Duh.

We CAN’T kick you out… — Jim in Minneapolis (@jimlundell) August 4, 2019

Unfortunate, ain’t it?

