Oh, good, Bette Midler chimed in on the El Paso shooting … said no one, ever.

We suppose we should all just be glad she’s not making inappropriate and racist jokes about black Americans attending a Trump rally this time.

She can’t be funny today.

Well, that would actually mean something if she was funny on any other day BUT since she’s a humorless, angry, harpy 24/7 we don’t see anything out of the ordinary here.

And neither did anyone else on Twitter.

Can’t remember the last time she actually made someone laugh.

On purpose.

Trending

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

Heh.

And we all know dividing America is hilarious.

Duh.

Unfortunate, ain’t it?

Related:

‘Media and politicians DON’T get it’: Brian Cates’ thread on the gunman’s alleged ‘manifesto’ is a must-read

GET SOME! Charles Pierce, Joan Walsh, other ‘tolerant’ blue-checks try inciting the mob against Dana Loesch (key word, TRY)

‘Point of personal privilege!’ ROFL! Democratic Socialists of America’s conference is just a HOT MESS of hilarious (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #ElPasoBette MidlerTrump