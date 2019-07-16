Liz Cheney wasn’t shy about supporting the president in his comments about the ‘Fraud Squad’ or in her undying love of country and freedom. Ok, so this editor is totally biased because Liz represents Wyoming and as we all know, Wyoming is the best state EVER.

EVER.

No question.

Ahem.

Check out her tweet:

Democrat leaders in the House may be afraid of their “socialist squad,” but GOP isn’t. We know America is the greatest, strongest, most free nation in the history of the world. We will never stop fighting the communist wing of the Dem party. #Freedom #GodBlessAmerica — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) July 15, 2019

Represent, Liz!

The VOTERS most certainly are not afraid of them. Voters are sick to death of them. They scream insults, accusations, & lies one minute, & when people respond to their hatefulness & bigotry, they cry about being women of color. That got old 10 yrs ago. — 🌷Ѡąƨƙɛƪωɛɛ🐰Ɯѧßβiȶ 🌷and 7 others (@WaskelweeWabbit) July 16, 2019

Considering how impressively unpopular these Justice Democrats are across the country it’s problematic for the Left that they have become the face of the Democratic Party.

And as usual, Liz has the same superpower her dad does of bringing the stupid to the surface.

Why don’t you concentrate on fighting the arm of a party that has let Russia attack our elections? YOURS! Your party. Both sides of your party INCLUDING YOU. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 16, 2019

Good gravy.

Trump seriously broke these people.

Gee, you and the new version of McCarthyism, Kevin, are agreed. There is no Communist wing but there IS a FASCIST wing and you are a part of it. Must make your dad proud. — Cheryl Michaels (@CherylMichaels1) July 16, 2019

This one literally calls herself a snowflake.

Alrighty.

Hey, at least she’s honest.

What the hell are you talking about?!?!? — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) July 16, 2019

Maybe Liz should use smaller words.

Communist? Isn't it Trump who is sleeping with Putin (and Ivanka)??? — MetsRelatedAngina (@FarRockLori) July 16, 2019

Yes, yes they are disgusting.

We know you knew that, just a reminder.

Get lost, gold digger. — Sasha (@AVechera) July 16, 2019

“The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion.” And YOUR party does nothing. #Freedom #America not so much with you guys in power. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 16, 2019

And there’s Patricia again.

TDS is very real, folks.

