Welp, this could be problematic for our good, dear, friends on the Left who want to run for president next year.

Several Democratic presidential campaigns are going broke; spending more than they raise, contributions slowing, less than $1m in bank. Not gonna last much longer. From @politico: https://t.co/ebFn3tNrGn — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 16, 2019

Who knew a presidential campaign would be so tough?

Heh.

From POLITICO:

Eleven Democratic presidential candidates — nearly half of the sprawling field — spent more campaign cash than they raised in the second quarter of the year, according to new financial disclosures filed Monday. Eight contenders active in the spring limped forward with less than $1 million in cash on hand, and several top-tier contenders were already spending multiples of what their lower-profile competitors raised. The financial squeeze is set to drastically shrink the lineup of Democratic contenders in the coming months, barring major shifts in momentum, as candidates grapple with the doldrums of summer fundraising and the high costs of staffing national campaigns and building donor lists big enough to qualify for future Democratic National Committee debates. The numbers also reveal the tremendous pressure on lesser-known candidates to make a splash in the debates at the end of this month — potentially the last chance some will have to attract a burst of support as their expenses pile up. “This is the doomsday scenario for a lot of campaigns, where they’re grasping for air to keep their campaigns alive and to live another day,” said Andrew Feldman, a Democratic strategist in Washington. “You can’t build an organization. You can’t build an operation that turns enthusiasm into votes without having resources to do it.”

It’s never a good thing when they use the word ‘doomsday’.

Just sayin’.

Darn it. It’s so much fun watching libs throw their money away on candidates who are obviously going nowhere. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) July 16, 2019

Theyre just previewing their fiscal policies is all — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) July 16, 2019

Democrats spending more than they take in…color me surprised. — MARSOC’d (@BlackBriar21) July 16, 2019

Right? They’re usually so conscientious about their spending.

What a shame! Maybe they can get a government loan and of course not be required to pay it back! Free! — Terry (@TerryH430) July 16, 2019

Not sensing a whole lot of sympathy.

It's a waste of money, they aren't going to win. Better to give dollars to the man in the street holding a cup. — Jennifer (@JLD38e88) July 16, 2019

At least then they’d really be helping their fellow man.

