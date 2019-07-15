Because tampering with and damaging ICE property won’t get someone arrested or even hurt.

What a maroon.

If you see an ICE vehicle, “DO NOT” cut at least two of the wheel’s valve stems. This would prevent the vehicle from driving, as they only carry one spare. pic.twitter.com/fFL92nYu7e — Shomeo (@SassBaller) July 14, 2019

What kind of yahoo tweets this thinking it’s the least bit smart? Well, then again, we’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box these days.

There's no crying in baseball, or when security shoots you for doing this. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 15, 2019

Oof.

Yep. Because the morons who’ll heed his sincere advice to cut valve stems will likely be caught and prosecuted because they’re just as sharp as @sassballer. — Flyover Prole (@jswilt) July 15, 2019

Yeah, go ahead ‘resistance’ types, try this. See how it works out for you.

Nothing like taking this idiot’s suggestion of a goofy prank and converting it instantly to a life-altering federal crime. You should block people like @SassBaller – they will get you into serious trouble with the @FBI, @DHSgov, and/or @CBP — The Panic (@Gunntwitt) July 15, 2019

Seeing some government agencies tagged here, Sparky.

Not a good thing.

Just sayin’.

You will also catch a federal charge and go to jail. This is a very bad idea — Corey is not a bot (@Corey74566419) July 14, 2019

Yeah, because I'm sure the Federal Government doesn't have roadside assistance. 🙄 — Jay Riddell (@JDell1981) July 15, 2019

Stay classy. — Tom Esparza (@mouse512) July 15, 2019

Yes let's just do this to anyone with a different ideal! — Austin laird (@Vethehex) July 15, 2019

He must want four more years of Trump because THIS is how you get four more years of Trump.

