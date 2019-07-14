Conan O’Brien speaks for this Twitchy editor.
*sniff sniff*
Straight from the heart, yo.
Ever since Eric Swalwell dropped out of the presidential race, my life has had no meaning.
— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) July 12, 2019
RIIIIIIGHT?! Every day while Eric Swalwell was still in the race we had endless content for stories about our favorite Eddie-Haskell-looking Democratic candidate, and now that he’s dropped out …
WHYYYYYYYYY?!
We still have Bill DeBlasio
— Not Sure (@tomburkart) July 13, 2019
True, Bill is kind of entertaining and does/says some stupid stuff but it’s just not the same.
*kicks rocks*
*hands over a consolatory bag of $1 chips*
— Mark Wengryn (@MarkWengryn) July 13, 2019
Doritos? Nacho cheese? If not, don’t bother.
#neverforget pic.twitter.com/2N85HhKGry
— JB (@BeltoWNC) July 13, 2019
EL OH EL.
I'll buy your guns. Is that better?
— Bryan Suits (Not California Compliant) (@darksecretplace) July 13, 2019
But he’s not threatening to nuke us all … it’s NOT THE SAME.
He once shushed my mom.
— Matzar (@matzar12) July 12, 2019
That’s actually hilarious.
I think that monster bill deblasio is still running a solid 1% so there’s that. #maga #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder
— Rev Hand Grip (@deeka_deek) July 13, 2019
Huh, has de Blasio become the new Swalwell?
Swalswell that ends well
— brett🌹🏴 (@bheinks) July 12, 2019
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Such an underrated tweet.
@RepSwalwell you definitely need to frame this for your guest bathroom.
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 13, 2019
We still have Marianne.
— Jennifer 🌈 (@_jenknecht) July 12, 2019
— 🦄KiKi Little Bits (@KiKiLittleBits) July 13, 2019
Here lies Eric Swalwell’s presidential campaign.
Alas, we did NOT know it well.
