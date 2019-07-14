Conan O’Brien speaks for this Twitchy editor.

*sniff sniff*

Straight from the heart, yo.

Ever since Eric Swalwell dropped out of the presidential race, my life has had no meaning. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) July 12, 2019

RIIIIIIGHT?! Every day while Eric Swalwell was still in the race we had endless content for stories about our favorite Eddie-Haskell-looking Democratic candidate, and now that he’s dropped out …

via GIPHY

WHYYYYYYYYY?!

We still have Bill DeBlasio — Not Sure (@tomburkart) July 13, 2019

True, Bill is kind of entertaining and does/says some stupid stuff but it’s just not the same.

*kicks rocks*

*hands over a consolatory bag of $1 chips* — Mark Wengryn (@MarkWengryn) July 13, 2019

Doritos? Nacho cheese? If not, don’t bother.

EL OH EL.

I'll buy your guns. Is that better? — Bryan Suits (Not California Compliant) (@darksecretplace) July 13, 2019

But he’s not threatening to nuke us all … it’s NOT THE SAME.

He once shushed my mom. — Matzar (@matzar12) July 12, 2019

That’s actually hilarious.

I think that monster bill deblasio is still running a solid 1% so there’s that. #maga #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder — Rev Hand Grip (@deeka_deek) July 13, 2019

Huh, has de Blasio become the new Swalwell?

Swalswell that ends well — brett🌹🏴 (@bheinks) July 12, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Such an underrated tweet.

@RepSwalwell you definitely need to frame this for your guest bathroom. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 13, 2019

We still have Marianne. — Jennifer 🌈 (@_jenknecht) July 12, 2019

via GIPHY

Here lies Eric Swalwell’s presidential campaign.

Alas, we did NOT know it well.

