Because of course Ana Navarro is a Kamala Harris fan-girl.

And super classy as always.

Ana took the time to make a list of all the things she thinks Kamala is that Trump is not and boy howdy, if you can get through this list without rolling your eyes at least once you are far tougher than this editor.

I am loving @KamalaHarris tonight.

I so want to see her debating Trump. She is everything he is not: Empathetic.

Smart as hell.

Lawful.

Knowledgeable.

Eloquent.

Unifying.

Composed.

Adult.

Sane.

Not racist.

Not misogynist.

Not “pendejo”. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 28, 2019

Pendejo, really? She must have gotten the #Hispandering memo too …

And c’mon, Kamala is empathetic? Smart as Hell? Composed? UNIFYING?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ana’s TDS is seriously off the charts.

She slept her way to the top…. she’s great!!! — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) June 28, 2019

That Willie Brown story ain’t going away.

You change your voter registration to democrat already or next week? #RINO #fakerepublican — Horn_of_Zeese (@MikeMegisis) June 28, 2019

No big loss if so.

She gave you a muffin, didn’t she? — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) June 28, 2019

Mmmmm … muffin.

Based on her stance on abortion in the late term, I could not vote for her or for a number of the others. — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) June 28, 2019

Moderates, centrists, and traditional Democrats are really struggling with this crop of crazy.

I have never disagreed with you until now. She is sounding as rude and arrogant as #MafiaTrump, not strong but combative. I turned on her tonight. — monica bell (@nighthawkonwing) June 28, 2019

Mafia Trump?

That’s a new one.

I’m not wild about her character assassination of Biden. She’s obviously got enough fire to get ahead without attacking other democrats. She would probably crush Trump in a debate but so did Hillary. I don’t see Kamala beating Trump in a general, unfortunately — Anne (@annekbrooks) June 28, 2019

We don’t see any of these clowns beating Trump in the general but hey, this is at least somewhat entertaining.

