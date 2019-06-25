You’d think by now that Michael Avenatti would have figured out that maybe it’s time for him to take a seat and retire from the political world. Is there any Leftist activist out there who has made a bigger fool of him or herself in the last few months? AOC is getting close with her concentration camps gaffe (and the Krassensteins definitely crashed and burned) but we’re going to say Avenatti takes the proverbial cake here.

And of course, he just keeps making it worse.

Meet @saragideonme – the woman who will defeat the biggest fraud in the Senate – Susan Collins. https://t.co/YsbJjBxVgS — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 24, 2019

Susan Collins didn’t DESTROY KAVANAUGH so RAR RAR, vote her out.

This freakin’ guy.

Matt Whitlock chimed in (and this is where it gets SO DAMN GOOD):

Michael Avenatti calling anyone a fraud is the most hilarious thing on the internet today. pic.twitter.com/3xH5adTDNW — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 24, 2019

Seriously.

No – the most hilarious thing on the internet today is watching you and the other Republican hacks defend the denial of sleep, soap and toothbrushes to children. Why don't you pretend the children are white like you and perhaps that will focus your mind. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 24, 2019

Uh oh, sounds like someone is a little defensive over being called a fraud.

Guess the truth hurts.

Speaking of needing to focus on the children.. https://t.co/P4gt28V8BH — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 24, 2019

Cue some serious shade.

OMG.

EL OH EL.

Any time you want to appear publicly with me and debate the border issue or my role as a father and treatment of children versus Trump’s, you let me know. Step up or shut up, coward. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 24, 2019

And there’s the tough guy ‘debate me’ nonsense he’s been pulling for years now. Ain’t nobody debating this fool. *puh-lease*

I'd say we could do it for charity but you'd probably steal the money.https://t.co/EMtdWc200L — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 24, 2019

We just died.

Tell our other readers we loved them.

Ok, not really loved them but they weren’t always annoying.

Once again, what a brave guy you are on twitter. Step up or shut up. Don’t be a coward. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 24, 2019

Step up or shut up.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

To debate your not paying child support and defrauding vulnerable clients? Or maybe your help on the Kavanaugh confirmation? https://t.co/SwcV0pXyAU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 25, 2019

And DOWN went Michael.

Couldn’t have happened to a more-deserving fella.

Related:

And BOOM! Jason Beale’s thread on desperation of MSM, Dems, and #NeverTrump to push E. Jean Carroll’s accusations is SPOT ON

Can’t fix STUPID! Alyssa Milano proves she has the self-awareness of a POTATO with hot take on ‘politicizing’ all the things

Train wreck –> E. Jean Carroll’s bizarre behavior during CNN interview seems to catch Alysin Camerota off guard (watch)