E. Jean Carroll is making it very hard to believe her own story about Trump allegedly attacking/raping her, but the anti-Trump movement is working hard to find a way.

Hey, we’re not saying she’s lying but we are saying HOLY CRAP it’s hard to take anything this woman has said seriously after watching her interviewed on CNN. Serious red flags, warnings, radar, etc.

Something strange is afoot at the Circle E.

Jason Beale wrote a fairly spectacular thread on what we’re seeing with Carroll’s story:

Well-worn path indeed.

The ends justify the means or something.

Trending

This.

Right.

Here.

Best tweet of the thread, but keep going, the whole thing is awesome.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Bingo.

And they did it to themselves.

Yup.

Exactly. They’ll add another ‘notch’ to their ongoing narrative that Trump is a racist, sexist, bigot, homophobe, rapist, Nazi.

Cooper cut to commercial her interview was so bad. EL OH EL.

But you know, ORANGE MAN BAD.

Winner, winner, chicken dinner.

Related:

Can’t fix STUPID! Alyssa Milano proves she has the self-awareness of a POTATO with hot take on ‘politicizing’ all the things

‘What about YOUR tax breaks?!’ Ilhan Omar slamming tax breaks to push #CancelStudentDebt bill gets ALL the backfire

Train wreck –> E. Jean Carroll’s bizarre behavior during CNN interview seems to catch Alysin Camerota off guard (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: E. Jean CarrollrapeTrump