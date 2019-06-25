Would appear Alyssa Milano was up bright and early this morning (or up super late) tweeting about the soul of America and how we’re politicizing it out of humanity. Or something.

Yeah, she’s super deep. #DeepThoughtsWithAlyssaMilano could totally be an SNL skit if they were still funny.

And lacks any sort of self-awareness …

When we politicize, we de-humanize. Immigration

Rape

Abortion We have politicized the individual soul out of humanity. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 25, 2019

From the Queen of politicizing everything.

Alrighty.

This may well be an insult to potatoes, the jury is still out on this one.

Nice to see you owning up. — Lady Stevie 🗡🗡🗡 (@StevieRenee3) June 25, 2019

We’re pretty sure she doesn’t think of herself as part of the problem but it’s possible.

Yes. Yes you have. It’s shameful. — Anastasia Beaverhausen🍸 (@KathyPoteau) June 25, 2019

Yes, and you are just as guilty. — Kim Ramsauer🇺🇸 (@kramsauer73) June 25, 2019

It's kind of impressive how you're on the immoral side of all 3 issues — AbbyLerun (@AbbyLerun) June 25, 2019

It takes a lot of effort to be consistently wrong about so many things.

You are so out of touch it’s shocking… — Bucky Barnes (@Brian_Button) June 25, 2019

And when we dehumanize, we become like you. — Nobodybutme :AdorableDeplorable #KAG2020! (@Nobodybutme17) June 25, 2019

Did you SEE that the lady accusing Trump of rape , said on @andersoncooper that trump did nothing SEXUAL to her and she said " rape is SEXY ??" When are you going to learn accusations DONT MEAN CRAP and hurt REAL survivors. Do you get tired of being WRONG ?? @MarkBuchkowski — chris kepford (@kippyNYC) June 25, 2019

She ain’t in no ways tired of being wrong though.

Heh.

