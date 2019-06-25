Would appear Alyssa Milano was up bright and early this morning (or up super late) tweeting about the soul of America and how we’re politicizing it out of humanity. Or something.

Yeah, she’s super deep. #DeepThoughtsWithAlyssaMilano could totally be an SNL skit if they were still funny.

And lacks any sort of self-awareness …

From the Queen of politicizing everything.

Alrighty.

Trending

This may well be an insult to potatoes, the jury is still out on this one.

We’re pretty sure she doesn’t think of herself as part of the problem but it’s possible.

It takes a lot of effort to be consistently wrong about so many things.

She ain’t in no ways tired of being wrong though.

Heh.

Related:

‘What about YOUR tax breaks?!’ Ilhan Omar slamming tax breaks to push #CancelStudentDebt bill gets ALL the backfire

Just won’t be the same! Sharyl Attkisson zings Donna Brazile with the zinger to end ALL zingers about upcoming Dem debates

Train wreck –> E. Jean Carroll’s bizarre behavior during CNN interview seems to catch Alysin Camerota off guard (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionAlyssa MilanoAmericaimmigrationpoliticizingrape