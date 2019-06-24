This is just … weird.

Uncomfortable? Bizarre? Out there?

And E. Jean Carroll wonders why people may not take her seriously about her allegations. You have got to watch this to believe it.

E. Jean Carroll alleges Donald Trump attacked her at a New York luxury department store in the late 1990s. Trump has denied the allegations, saying, “I have no idea who this woman is.” E. Jean Carroll joins Alisyn Camerota to tell her story. (Part 1) https://t.co/40wAqnN0CE pic.twitter.com/3JTkE85WAy — New Day (@NewDay) June 24, 2019

Dear Lord this is incredibly uncomfortable.

And you can tell Alysin Camerota really wants this to be true but even she’s struggling with what’s happening in this interview.

‘Very brief episode in her life’.

Oh, and don’t forget the talking point about how she doesn’t want to disrespect women all around the world being raped or something.

This. Is. So. Weird.

E. Jean Carroll alleges Donald Trump attacked her at a New York luxury department store in the late 1990s. Trump has denied the allegations, saying, “I have no idea who this woman is.” E. Jean Carroll joins Alisyn Camerota to tell her story. (Part 2) https://t.co/bohlTSkrc5 pic.twitter.com/DIOKzD0jgK — New Day (@NewDay) June 24, 2019

But wait, there’s more.

E. Jean Carroll alleges Donald Trump attacked her at a New York luxury department store in the late 1990s. Trump has denied the allegations, saying, “I have no idea who this woman is.” E. Jean Carroll joins Alisyn Camerota to tell her story. (Part 3) https://t.co/bohlTSkrc5 pic.twitter.com/SbymE4NzLs — New Day (@NewDay) June 24, 2019

And as you can see, the interview itself just gradually continues to fall apart. Not to mention Carroll clearly has an agenda here beyond even selling her silly book. ‘Men have run the world for 20k years and I’m sick of it,’ she says.

Just a train wreck all around.

They ask her twice if she’s willing to have the dress checked for Trump’s DNA and the NYPD has offered to check it. She refuses. If you don’t find that fishy then I can’t help you. pic.twitter.com/cJdjeB2gRB — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 24, 2019

If you take this woman serious you are a fool. CNN having her on shows no professionalism or integrity. They'll put any nut job in front of the camera if they spew hate for Trump. — Mr. Bat-man 🍁🦇 (@KnightWing19) June 24, 2019

She was very convincing 🙄 — Sean Sovereign (@RiteyIndependnt) June 24, 2019

Right?

Sounds like she doesn’t know who she is either. — Chris Bodnar (@realChrisBodnar) June 24, 2019

She's ridiculous — PnwGal (@Pnwhuntergal) June 24, 2019

Wow I couldn’t watch it past 2 minutes — JerseyShore Mike (@ThirdHerd76) June 24, 2019

It is awfully awkward and cringy.

What in God’s name did I just watch? — Daniel P Lehman (@DanielPLehman) June 24, 2019

If you figure it out, let us know.

Related:

He said this with a STRAIGHT FACE?! Adam Schiff has some nerve babbling about ‘American values’ to Jake Tapper (watch)

Total LIE! Caleb Hull DRAGS Soap Opera actress in EPIC thread for cropping pics to blame Trump for Obama’s border crisis

‘What a disgrace!’ Dan Crenshaw DROPS Maxine Waters after she gets all big and bad with Trump over Iran and DAMN