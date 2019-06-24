It’s one thing to be completely ignorant and not realize that Obama was keeping kids in cages, letting them sleep on floors, and ignoring the fact they went without soap, toothbrushes and other essentials while he was president. It’s quite another to deliberately manipulate photos to push a lie on your timeline to frame Trump for it.

Like what Nancy Lee Grahn did here.

Trump administration is forcing children 2 sleep on cement floor with an aluminum blanket & lights on all night. Sarah Fabian from DOJ argued in court that it was good enough & soap was unnecessary. Companies making 750 a kid a day to torture them. pic.twitter.com/XuNIVZwkJW — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) June 21, 2019

We had to look Nancy up because we had never heard of her and apparently she’s an actress whose main body of work is soap operas.

Oh, and if you were wondering whether or not people bought her lie:

30,000 retweets for this total lie. These pictures are from 2015 and Nancy cropped the time stamp out of the top left. This only further proves the media took an 8 year nap under Obama. https://t.co/3HkgtkaX7y — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 24, 2019

As did the majority of this country.

In her tweet, you can even see that she didn’t fully crop out the black box covering the beginning of the time stamp I posted above. It doesn’t get much worse than this, folks. Fake news is the enemy of the people. pic.twitter.com/MKrtWgzB5y — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 24, 2019

Get her, Caleb.

Oh look, the time stamp. pic.twitter.com/KgN4OlLXpn — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 24, 2019

Oh, look.

This is her pinned tweet. 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WsCJ8LqUSI — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 24, 2019

So basically, we can only conclude that Obama ran “concentration camps.” — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 24, 2019

Basically.

But you know, ORANGE MAN BAD so let’s pretend it was Trump doing these horrible things.

Who’s dumber than an actress? A soap opera actress who uses fraudulent photos, is called out for using fraudulent photos, then pins the tweet https://t.co/48boVKxsTo — (((I Can't Even))) (@szysgt) June 24, 2019

Pretty cocky, right?

This seems worse than the drunk pelosi video. — Katie O (@KatieOMerica) June 24, 2019

Gosh, we absolutely agree. When will CNN do an exposé on this actress? Oh, that’s right, NEVER.

I’m sure the media will get every bit as angry about this misinformation being spread on social media as they were about a slowed video of Nancy Pelosi. — Ether Worshipper (@satoshiksutra) June 24, 2019

Criminal. How ignorant do they think truth seekers are? Too much already! Thanks. — John Fredrick (@jfred1957) June 24, 2019

The Obama's are pretty quiet lately….not even taking credit for the economy anymore. — Farmer Brent (@Dick1Brent) June 24, 2019

Or the shoddy conditions along the border.

Funny how that works.

Related:

‘What a disgrace!’ Dan Crenshaw DROPS Maxine Waters after she gets all big and bad with Trump over Iran and DAMN

‘Sh*t like this is why Hallmark Channel is beating you’: CNN’s garbage take on the 2020 census not fit to line a birdcage

AOC tells AOC to hold her beer: AOC goes even LOWER to defend her concentration camps remarks (hint: GITMO?!)