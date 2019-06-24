CNN is being CNN again.

We know, you’re shocked.

Ok, not really.

Will the Supreme Court approve adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census? It wouldn't be the first time the nation's highest court has acted to preserve white power, critics say. https://t.co/VjV8Whr5Do pic.twitter.com/PtCpLSuQLa

‘Critics say.’

Adorable.

From CNN:

The formula for this version of White Supremacy 2.0 is the same as it was then: Ignore the racist intent behind laws to justify a preordained decision, says Goldstone, author of “Inherently Unequal.”

“If the Court chooses to pretend that what was said was not said, and that blatant motive is not relevant, we are back to the late 19th century indeed,” Goldstone says after citing evidence alleging that the Trump administration isn’t being honest about why it wants to add a citizenship question to the census.

“In criminal cases, motive and intent is everything. Why not here?” Goldstone says. “Lady Justice may be blind, but it shouldn’t be dumb.”