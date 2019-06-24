CNN is being CNN again.
We know, you’re shocked.
Ok, not really.
Will the Supreme Court approve adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census? It wouldn't be the first time the nation's highest court has acted to preserve white power, critics say. https://t.co/VjV8Whr5Do pic.twitter.com/PtCpLSuQLa
— CNN (@CNN) June 24, 2019
‘Critics say.’
Adorable.
From CNN:
The formula for this version of White Supremacy 2.0 is the same as it was then: Ignore the racist intent behind laws to justify a preordained decision, says Goldstone, author of “Inherently Unequal.”
“If the Court chooses to pretend that what was said was not said, and that blatant motive is not relevant, we are back to the late 19th century indeed,” Goldstone says after citing evidence alleging that the Trump administration isn’t being honest about why it wants to add a citizenship question to the census.
“In criminal cases, motive and intent is everything. Why not here?” Goldstone says. “Lady Justice may be blind, but it shouldn’t be dumb.”
So wanting an accurate count of Americans is now racist.
Alrighty then.
Narrator: But of course the question had nothing to do with white power
— Horn_of_Zeese (@MikeMegisis) June 24, 2019
There is a reason why Nick at Night beats you in ratings 🙄🙄
— William (@LastWordWilliam) June 24, 2019
Hey! Nick at Night rules!
— D J Leonard (@dleonard724) June 24, 2019
Wow!! What a racist thing to tweet!!
— (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) June 24, 2019
Wow, you guys have really…. pic.twitter.com/PSa4QO8lAz
— Whatevs (@danobrien1972) June 24, 2019
For real!
— RebekahLeigh (@RebekahLeigh79) June 24, 2019
Our face, literally, every day.
This is 100% B.S.
— Alvis Paisley (@EricStephens46) June 24, 2019
This is CNN.
Related:
AOC tells AOC to hold her beer: AOC goes even LOWER to defend her concentration camps remarks (hint: GITMO?!)
DIRECT HIT! Piers Morgan’s reminder to ‘shrieking Trump-haters’ about Obama and illegal aliens sets Lefties OFF (you’ll cheer)
Stupid people can be exhausting –> Blue-check doc’s tweet about white people being exhausting goes VERY, VERY wrong