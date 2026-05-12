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PA Supreme Court Justice David Wecht Leaves Democratic Party Over Rise in Antisemitism

Eric V.
Eric V. | 6:00 AM on May 12, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht has announced that he is leaving the Democratic Party to become an Independent, citing the rampant rise of unchecked 'Jew Hate' within the party.

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Part of Justice Wecht's statement:

"My jurisprudence and adjudication have always been independent, and they always will be. Now, my voting registration reflects that independence as well. 

"From 1998 to 2001, years that preceded my judicial career, I served as Vice-Chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. In the quarter century that has passed since then, the Democratic Party has changed. Nazi tattoos, jihadist chants, intimidation and attacks at synagogues, and other hateful anti-Jewish invective and actions are minimized, ignored, and even coddled. Acquiescence to Jew-hatred is now disturbingly common among activists, leaders and even many elected officials in the Democratic Party.

"I can no longer abide this. So, I won’t. I am no longer registered within any political party.

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For those who do not closely follow Pennsylvania politics, David Wecht is not what you would call a household name. In fact, outside of the Keystone State, most have probably never heard of him. That doesn't mean that the defection is without significance. The Wecht family has been influential in Pennsylvania politics, especially in the Pittsburgh region, for over a generation.

David is the son of the famed forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht, who rose to prominence as a forensic consultant on high-profile cases such as the assassination of Robert Kennedy and the murder of actress Sharron Tate. He was probably best known for his criticism of the Warren Commission's 'Single Bullet Theory' in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. During his often controversial career, the elder Wecht served as Allegheny County Coroner, County Commissioner, and as Democratic Party Chairman.

The family has been influential in Western Pennsylvania Democratic Party politics since the 60s, so when a Wecht decides to leave the party, Democrats take notice.

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Well, most of them anyway.

The post continues:

This is a literal sitting State Supreme Court Justice saying he can't stand to be a part of the Democratic party because of the extreme antisemitism their party promotes.

So where is Josh Shapiro?

Does he agree? Does he condemn it? Or does he stay silent?

Pennsylvanians deserve real answers.

The Governor has yet to comment on Wecht's announcement.

Others, not so much.

He also has a comfortable lead in the Governor's race at the moment. He's unlikely to do or say anything that creates more friction within the party.

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She's also going to comfortably win her re-election bid. It makes it very easy to understand where Wecht is coming from.

Wecht's decision will do nothing to the court's balance. It will not in any way affect his seat as he's at the beginning of a ten-year term, but it does mean something.

What Wecht described as 'Jew Hate' has always existed in the shadows at the fringes of our political spectrum. As of late, it has become bolder, louder, and more mainstream. It's beyond time for more prominent figures to join Justice Wecht and Senator Fetterman in standing against it.

Any comment, Governor Shapiro?

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ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN FETTERMAN JOSH SHAPIRO JUDGES PENNSYLVANIA

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