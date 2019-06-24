Welp, it appears the MSM has their new narrative and they’re running with it. Who’da thought readers wouldn’t be all that interested in reading about Democrats throwing an endless temper tantrum about the Russian collusion hoax? But don’t you worry, our good friends in traditional media found something new to hit Trump with.

Good ol’ propaganda arm of the Democratic party, always doing their part to push whatever is convenient for the Left.

Migrant children at least two U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities face conditions one doctor described as comparable to "torture facilities." https://t.co/PRRcSSkokw — ABC News (@ABC) June 23, 2019

These centers in some case are 4x their capacity, not to mention legislators like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refuse to provide any additional funding so more can be done to support these centers while America processes thousands and thousands of illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile, AOC is busy doubling (quadrupling?) down on her idiotic concentration camps take.

Remember when the Bush administration bullied media into using their devised term “enhanced interrogation” instead of the accurate term “torture?” Well, waterboarding was torture. And these are concentration camps. Journalism should be about the truth. And this is the truth. ⬇️ https://t.co/8N0hfw50uY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 23, 2019

Is this a GITMO reference? SERIOUSLY?!

And yes, the media was super bullied by George W. Bush. *soooo many eye rolls*

Who knew someone could tell themselves to hold their beer? But somehow AOC managed it.

It’s not torture. These aren’t concentration camps. And your 15 minutes is about up — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) June 24, 2019

It would seem her 15 minutes have gone from being about her rising star to her fading star. This editor has never watched an elected official actually destroy his or her own career in real time before …

Remember when politicians, Dems and GOP, used illegal immigrant children as political pawns instead of passing funding to get them better supplies, facilities, and more judges? I remember like it has been going on for months or something — William (@LastWordWilliam) June 24, 2019

And you're not a journalist, so I guess spin and lies are fair game, right? — Hey Bartender! (@Seabee201) June 24, 2019

Career going down the toilet, just can’t let go… You refused to actually listen to Holocaust survivors… What kind of person are you? — MikeJ (@jmjordan214) June 24, 2019

We’re pretty sure Mike doesn’t really want to know.

Shut up…quit trying to divide our country. Come up with a solution. Be part of the solution. You are in Congress and have the ability to fix this Obama era policy — Add your name (@sabes84) June 24, 2019

You are not very bright, are you? — LubertDas (@lubertdas) June 24, 2019

And in other news, water is wet.

This is what happens when you run in a district where all you need is 16000 votes to win — Tommy B (@tominphx2011) June 24, 2019

Or when you win a district that a glass of water with a D by its name could win … right, Nancy Pelosi?

