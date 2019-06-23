Twitter sure seems to like really and truly horrible people.

It’s true. As long as you hate the right groups, believe the correct progressive narrative, and are willing to bully and target the right people you’ll be rewarded with that pretty blue checkmark that not only verifies that you are the horrible person you say you are, but that Twitter all but endorses what you have to say.

Take for example ‘Doctor Choo’ who had this to tweet about white people:

White people can be exhausting. Just an observation. — Esther Choo MD MPH (@choo_ek) June 21, 2019

Stupid people can be exhausting. Just an observation.

Imagine the firestorm (and suspension) if any other group of people had been listed as exhausting. BUT since it’s just white people, that’s totally ok with Twitter.

Observation #2: white people are going to prove my point on this very thread. pic.twitter.com/m53vYkMfAj — Esther Choo MD MPH (@choo_ek) June 21, 2019

Observation #2: People react strongly to a stupid tweet painting them with a lazy broad brush and the edgy blue-check can then pretend their tweet actually meant something.

FYI, all people can be exhausting, doc. Get a mirror.

Observation #3: when people try to convince Twitter that white people are experiencing reverse racism, Twitter understands that is not a thing. pic.twitter.com/kFeEBnTBic — Esther Choo MD MPH (@choo_ek) June 21, 2019

Observation #3: Twitter is biased AF.

Man, it must be so easy to be a vapid, emotional, agenda-driven bubble head on Twitter. Lucky Leftists.

White people can be exhausting. Just an observation. Black people can be exhausting. Just an observation. Asian people can be exhausting. Just an observation. Hispanic people can be exhausting. Just an observation. ALL PEOPLE can be exhausting. Just an observation maâ€™am ðŸ˜Ž pic.twitter.com/ceieVK2sMF — Shaughn (@Shaughn_A) June 22, 2019

Racists can be exhausting. Just an observation. https://t.co/rY3bfCU0Nc — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) June 23, 2019

Strong work ethic. Thanks for noticing. — Glen Woodfin (@GlenWoodfin) June 23, 2019

HA! Hey, maybe that’s what she meant? Yeah … probably not.

pic.twitter.com/qorgkIk05u — Cincy Browncoat Living In Clown World (@cincy_browncoat) June 23, 2019

Every encounter you have with a normal, non-insane person is exhausting for you. — GrampyRick (@Grampy_Rick) June 23, 2019

Your strawman is on fire. — Tex Lovera (@texlovera) June 23, 2019

Doctor, there is no such thing as reverse racism, it is just racism. Racism is not determined by the color of the person doing it, but by the character of the person. — Chris Casper (@chriscasper06) June 23, 2019

Imagine for the moment a white doctor made the same comment about Asians and then you were her patient? — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) June 23, 2019

Well, that doctor would be racist, duh.

No double standards exist in your world. I'll remember that. — iConverTech (@iConverTech) June 23, 2019

Delete your account. — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) June 23, 2019

If she’s so exhausted maybe that’s a good idea. She can take a nap.

You can't complain about racism when you yourself are only seeing people as their skin color. As somebody employed at the same organization as you, I am ashamed to have you as a coworker. Perhaps you should spend time reading the definition of "hypocrite" instead of tweeting…? — Bri A Orlebeke-Reyes (@OSUBeav06) June 23, 2019

This just got interesting.

Someone is a lil desperate for attention. — Kris Williams (@KrisWilliams) June 22, 2019

Always someone out there desperate for attention.

Yay, Twitter!

