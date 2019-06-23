If we had a nickel for every time we wrote an article about the media’s obscene lack of self-awareness we’d have a crap-ton of nickels. Chris Hayes can’t figure out why more media outlets aren’t covering E. Jean Carroll’s bizarre story claiming Trump raped her in the 90s.

Call me crazy, but President Accused of Rape By Well Known Writer seems like the very definition of news? It's somewhat odd to me that it is not being covered in many places. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 21, 2019

It’s odd to Chris that a woman who claimed she wouldn’t seek charges against Trump for this so-called rape because it would be a disservice to women being raped around the clock at the border isn’t being taken seriously by more people.

Fine, we’ll say it.

Chris is crazy.

Call me crazy but there's only so many times you can cry, "wolf." — Razor (@hale_razor) June 22, 2019

We’ve lost count of the number of times the Left has cried wolf at this point.

You're crazy. Happy? — Philly Talk (@PhillyTalk) June 22, 2019

It bugs them that they’ve overplayed this. https://t.co/T4ZjaSKtEj — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) June 22, 2019

It does.

Like when they insisted for eight years that anyone who didn’t support Obama was somehow a racist and it completely took away any real meaning behind the accusation.

Didn’t know Juanita Broaddrick was a writer. — Da Bears NFC North Champions (@Northsiders1985) June 23, 2019

Clever …

Like an actor who claims he was assaulted. — Rat Fink (@shmidtBC) June 23, 2019

This editor got her confused with the evil minister dude in ‘Poltergeist 2’ at first.

via GIPHY

There’s a strong resemblance, yes?

You had her on your network because Trump was the accused and it had nothing to do with the book she has coming out, right? — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) June 23, 2019

Heh.

You and your ilk have done more to harm victims than help them. You can kindly stuff it. — ugghhhh (@ptcole13) June 23, 2019

You’re crazy. You and your fellow travelers have raised the threshold for believability of real victims by elevating the unbelievable to where almost none are believed. — eagle⬛️⬛️⬛️ (@Eagleeye7361) June 23, 2019

The Left has done so much damage to actual survivors of sexual assault and abuse … call us crazy, but we think that’s the real story here, Chris.

Related:

Dumb or grossly DISHONEST!? AOC tweets NowThis video edited to blame Trump for AWFUL border conditions under Obama

Maaaaybe rethink this tweet? Hillary groupie accidentally reminds EVERYONE why she lost and the thread is comedy GOLD

NO moral compass! Ilhan Omar doesn’t get what’s so controversial about AOC’s concentration camp take (watch)