We’re not entirely sure why TMZ would have ever interviewed Rep. Eric Swalwell in the first place, but we’re thinking after this awkward exchange about slavery and reparations they will at least think twice about inviting him on in the future.

Watch (and especially watch Harvey Levin’s face):

The original sin of this country was slavery. There is generational suffering. We need to explore reparations and address our wrongdoings, to make communities around this country whole. pic.twitter.com/ZUC5ve2pMa — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 22, 2019

And once again, Eric shared this like it was a good thing.

Over/under on when this guy officially drops out of the race?

WTF ! You are actually serious aren't you? Freaking hilarious! — The Ultimate Cynic (@EliasonRich) June 23, 2019

We’re still not convinced Eric isn’t a parody.

You need a history book — Nit_Twit (@i_am_a_nit_twit) June 23, 2019

Biggest loser of an issue there is. It’s been over 150 years. Too much history between now and then. This is just pure pandering. It would tear the country apart. — Gaidheal Alascanach (@Gaidheal_Alaska) June 23, 2019

And that’s gravy for Democrats. The more we fight, the more we’re divided, the more they can push the narrative that half of this country is evil.

They need us to fight and resent one another so they can pretend to fix things when we all know they haven’t fixed a damn thing … maybe ever.

This position is certain to bump you up to 0%! — Kabloona! Kabloona! (@ODhonnabhain) June 23, 2019

How much do you think you personally owe, Eric? Give a specific amount. — Charles T. -Downtown (@crack_bass) June 23, 2019

$2.00

It’s weird, right?

Address our wrongdoings? I think if you owned slaves you have a hell of a lot to address. Otherwise, don't tell the rest of us what wrong doings we must pay for. Cause this is pandering bull. — marnes (@marnes) June 23, 2019

Preach.

Ok I’ll pay a million dollars for every slave I owned — Scott Vincent (@smv4jc) June 23, 2019

Our real problems started when ne're do wells started believing politics was a career. — Pooka Luck (@MuchLuck) June 23, 2019

You had a really high fever as a kid didn’t you. You are not right. — john palomino (@johnpalomino) June 23, 2019

Or he ingested a large number of paint chips, the jury is still out on this one.

‘Nuff said.

