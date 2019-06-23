Piers Morgan had a reminder for ‘shrieking Trump-haters’ about Obama and his record of deporting illegal aliens that only made them shriek more.

My regular reminder to shrieking Trump-haters: Obama deported THREE MILLION immigrants – at a far faster rate than Trump.

Yet none of you cared. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 22, 2019

None of them cared until it was politically convenient to care.

Just like they only care about lives lost that benefit their political agenda.

Reality.

And since we know our good, tolerant, not-so-sweet-smelling friends on the Left deal so well with reality, they were quick to cheer Piers and his tweet on.

JUUUUUST kidding.

Oh the trump fan boy — Rash (@Rashflash1) June 23, 2019

*sigh*

Obama personally deported them or was it immigration? Just curious

Also did he make it a point that he hated immigrants and wanted them out like the other president you speak of? — November Rain🌼 (@LittleWolf_Inza) June 22, 2019

Look at this crap. Anything to defend Obama.

But Trump hates immigrants. — Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) June 23, 2019

Painfully ignorant. Just painful.

People clearly werent told.. And thats probably cause they weren't purposely separating families and denying them food and soap — Kaio-KenWillz (@K_Willzzz) June 23, 2019

Actually, while Obama was president they were being denied food and soap. We’re guessing this Kaio person saw the doctored NowThis video that tried to blame Trump for Obama’s border conditions.

No one cared and yes he did! Also never attempted to speak to north Korea to calm it down! Now the north and south trade and there are no silly missle test over Japan! 👌 not saying he is perfect but Obama done nothing on that front! 🇬🇧🇺🇸👌💪🏿 — JB (@BurchettJason) June 23, 2019

Huh?

You know what, we can’t even.

And at the same time he never jumped on Twitter to boast about it or lie to say they are being kept under great conditions. — Wuxing🇬🇧 (@OGWux) June 23, 2019

Umm …

It is not the numbers you have to look at the policy behind it and you can’t claim equivalence in tone and content between the two administrations. The Trump agenda is very different, lacking in any compassion and fairness. Forced separation of children is obscene. — Ken Tait (@ken_tait) June 23, 2019

Jeebus, Larry, and Broseph.

If someone rolls their eyes several times a day every day of the week could they get stuck back there? Asking for a friend.

The only reason for the lower rates of deportation is because Ice do not have the resources to depart more, so when Donald wanted deportation ramped up Ice could not cope! Truth! — feartheweeper (@SidSidlovelock) June 23, 2019

The level of stupid people will stoop to in order to ignore the reality of Obama’s record with deporting illegal aliens is stunning, and not in a good way.

