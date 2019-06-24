Adam Schiff had a lot to say about American values while he was on with Jake Tapper. Seeing a Democrat pretend they know anything about our values is seriously off-putting, like when a dog wears people clothes and walks on its hind legs.

But hey, he needed to pretend he has values so he could virtue-signal about the border and claim Trump does NOT have any.

The Trump Administration argues that the current treatment of detained children is perfectly acceptable. Why don't they spend a week at a facility sleeping on a concrete floor with an aluminum blanket and see if they still find it so consistent with American values? pic.twitter.com/yQKkrykBox — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 23, 2019

They’re willing to negotiate with Trump?

Right.

And monkeys might fly out of his butt. Oh, and it’s adorable how he pretends the bipartisan legislation they’ve been negotiating on would actually solve any of the problems at the southern border, but we digress.

Why doesn’t Adam visit the border, if only for an hour? How is FullOfSchiff even able to comment? Hasn’t been to the border! Hasn’t proposed any solutions, only resist! Takes illegals side over law abiding citizens! C’mon — Jordy Salyer (@PlainOlJordy) June 24, 2019

Adam is too busy getting his rock-solid proof that he swears he has on Trump colluding with Russia ready for us all to see.

Right, Adam?

Started under Clinton.

Continued under Dubya and Obama.

And you kept your mouth shut until it became Trump's problem. You're so full of "it," you need a laxative the size of Australia. — Louis Pastis (@Rugure89) June 24, 2019

Ouch.

Why don’t you vote for funding, hypocrite? — Jenny Anne (@tantrumblue1) June 24, 2019

Because they are using the people at the border as bargaining chips to get something they want.

And conditions were just as bad if not worse under Obama.

Where was this outrage about American values then, Adam?

Related:

Total LIE! Caleb Hull DRAGS Soap Opera actress in EPIC thread for cropping pics to blame Trump for Obama’s border crisis

‘What a disgrace!’ Dan Crenshaw DROPS Maxine Waters after she gets all big and bad with Trump over Iran and DAMN

‘Sh*t like this is why Hallmark Channel is beating you’: CNN’s garbage take on the 2020 census not fit to line a birdcage