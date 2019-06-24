With everything we’ve been hearing about Ilhan Omar over the past few days, we’re thinking she should probably sit this one out.

Just sayin’.

Corporations have repeatedly gotten bailouts and tax breaks. We need a bailout for the people — that’s why I just introduced a piece of legislation with Senator Bernie Sanders to cancel all student debt in our country#CancelStudentDebt #CollegeforAll https://t.co/9JNHRmNQ8s — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 24, 2019

Bailout for the people.

Alrighty.

From what we’ve heard she might want to start thinking about what it could take to bail herself out … *adjusts tinfoil*

I'm not paying for it 👌 Using taxpayer dollars to buy votes is not a legitimate function of government, and is an example of #TaxationIsThefthttps://t.co/5UsFlcZssa — angry libertarian NPC (@mattatat138) June 24, 2019

Repeat after us, taxation is theft.

Sounds like you got some tax breaks by way of tax fraud. You have the audacity to talk about tax breaks. Maybe you should hire an advisor to stop you from saying stupid crap — Jim (@Jim65783) June 24, 2019

Ooooooof.

Pay your taxes — us395 🇺🇸🌴🏖️ (@US395) June 24, 2019

Buying votes? — Sir Paul "The Book Guy" Alves (@PaulTheBookGuy) June 24, 2019

Something like that.

Why stop there. Give out free house and cars pic.twitter.com/xhZFkCgZw2 — Brad Martens ♿️🇺🇸♿️ (@wheelchairBrad) June 24, 2019

Whoohoo! This editor will take a Ranger Rover, a bright RED ONE.

What about tax refunds for people that married their brother? — Matt Butler (@JMatty_Ice) June 24, 2019

Whoa boy.

People who file that they are married when they aren’t get tax breaks too, right? — Cindy Wethington (@cdrhodes19) June 24, 2019

Reparations for those who paid it in full too? — Feelin' the Pulse ⓟ (@TraderTG) June 24, 2019

By canceling only student debt, you are helping among the more privileged in society. Why not cancel medical debt? Car debt because a person had to buy a car in order to get to work? More fair to allow student debt discharge in bankruptcy — Russia, Russia, Russia (@jennk60) June 24, 2019

CANCEL ALL THE DEBT.

Heh.

Someone has to educate @Ilhan on how Corp bailouts work: they’re loans. Those loans didn’t get cancelled. They got repaid with interest! So again, keep going with your idiotic comparison of cases that are worlds apart! You belong in high school, not Congress! — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) June 24, 2019

And curtain.

