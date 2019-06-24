LEGAL immigrant Brigitte Gabriel didn’t hold back when tweeting about Democrats who have been pandering to illegal immigrants with promises of open borders and American resources.

I came here the legal way. It cost thousands of dollars and countless hours of my time. Itâ€™s absurd the amount of resources we dedicate to illegal immigrants who come here in violation of our laws. What a slap in the face. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 23, 2019

And this is the biggest argument of all against open borders and amnesty. Legal immigrants came to this country the right way, spending their own time and money to become Americans and Democrats want to ignore all of that so they can bring in a new voter base.

My late wife was a legal immigrant working on her citizenship until cancer took her. Thousands of dollars, and hoops to jump through, to get her to California from the Philippines. — R.S. Hockett, MBA (@drivn2xl) June 23, 2019

It’s not easy to come here legally, but it’s worth it.

Unless of course, Democrats have their way.

I know the feeling!

I came here legally, countless hours, paperwork, money and stressful times at the embassy in Brazil.

I work, pay my bills and taxes. I don't receive any resource from the government.

Never I could afford to do a MBA.

What a slap for following the law. — Patya Adkins (@patyadkins) June 23, 2019

My wife also. — CGNMAN59 (@cgnman59) June 23, 2019

So did my family, and it was not easy for them, and I know several American citizens legal, disabled having trouble getting benefits, that they worked for all live, be fair for all — kevin flaherty (@YungkKevin) June 23, 2019

My mother came here legally for Germany. And loves this country. She is 82 now. I gave her a MAGA hat the other day and she loved it. Thanks for all those that respect are laws. And welcome. — Chuck (@garri5550b) June 24, 2019

My husband and I married in Scotland then he had to return back to the USA without me to apply for a spousal visa. I had to go through a full medical, chest X-rays and vaccinations. A terrifying interview and have my entire life under the microscope!!! Then thereâ€™s the money!! — Lynn Smith (@Lynndy36) June 23, 2019

The best person I've ever known immigrated here legally over 60 years ago. She learned to speak English fluently. She embraced this country as her own. She selflessly gave of herself not only to her Church but to many areas in which she could help others. SHE was an asset to USA. — Kim Barnett (@mizkruznn) June 24, 2019

Bingo.

America is a country of immigrants … legal immigrants and no amount of wordplay, talking points, or fancy marketing from the Left can change that.

