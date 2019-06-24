LEGAL immigrant Brigitte Gabriel didn’t hold back when tweeting about Democrats who have been pandering to illegal immigrants with promises of open borders and American resources.

And this is the biggest argument of all against open borders and amnesty. Legal immigrants came to this country the right way, spending their own time and money to become Americans and Democrats want to ignore all of that so they can bring in a new voter base.

It’s not easy to come here legally, but it’s worth it.

Unless of course, Democrats have their way.

Bingo.

America is a country of immigrants … legal immigrants and no amount of wordplay, talking points, or fancy marketing from the Left can change that.

