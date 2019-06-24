Welp, this is pretty damn disconcerting.

But go ahead, Democrats, tell us how racist Americans are for wanting our borders secured.

BREAKING: Mexican Officials Confirm U.S. Warned About ISIS Suspects Headed to Border “Mexican authorities are on high alert regarding 3 ISIS-linked terror suspects who are believed to be making their way from Central America to Mexico and [to] the U.S.”https://t.co/RPqtiPeGlF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 24, 2019

ISIS.

Awesome.

From Breitbart:

Breitbart News exclusively confirmed that Mexican Federal Police are on alert, preparing to encounter or arrest Ahamed Ghanim Mohamed Al Juburi from Iraq, and Ibrahim Mohamed and Mohamed Eissa from Egypt. The three men are believed to have entered through Panama in May, crossed through Costa Rica on June 9, and could be headed to Mexico, a leaked internal security memo revealed. The documents make reference to BITMAP, the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations’ Biometric Identification Transnational Migration Alert Program, a collection of databases on “special interest aliens, violent criminals, fugitives and confirmed or suspected terrorists encountered within illicit pathways.”

Won’t someone think of the children?!

Cool, send them to @Alyssa_Milano's place. I hear she has opened her home to "refugees." — Samurai Apocalypse (@starlasworld) June 24, 2019

I hope they're caught quickly. — the Sole Survivor (@LoneWanderer131) June 24, 2019

Seriously.

Yikes! That’s a scary thought. — KMKelly (@KMKelly05142921) June 24, 2019

But you know, Americans should totally be good with open borders.

Zero chance this is true. We have been told many times this doesn’t happen. — Justin Banks (@JBGo4Fan) June 24, 2019

Totally.

How do I show my surprised face on here? — Jen R (@jen_for_the_win) June 24, 2019

Hrm … something like this? —> O.O

Treasonous democrats have no problem as long as those terrorists will vote for them. — 𝕂𝕝𝕒𝕤𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕝 𝕃𝕚𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕒𝕝 (@KlasicalLiberal) June 24, 2019

Sad but true.

Related:

Just won’t be the same! Sharyl Attkisson zings Donna Brazile with the zinger to end ALL zingers about upcoming Dem debates

Train wreck –> E. Jean Carroll’s bizarre behavior during CNN interview seems to catch Alysin Camerota off guard (watch)

Total LIE! Caleb Hull DRAGS Soap Opera actress in EPIC thread for cropping pics to blame Trump for Obama’s border crisis